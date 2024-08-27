UN and Kazakhstan set to host regional conference on digital transformation

Asia and the Pacific has emerged as a hub of digital innovations, which presents unparalleled opportunity to accelerate digital inclusion and transformation for sustainable development and shared prosperity.

Government leaders, Ministers, senior officials, digital experts and tech companies will gather in Astana from 3 to 5 September for the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation and explore how to accelerate digital innovation for sustainable development.

Co-hosted by the Government of Kazakhstan and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the Conference aims to promote more inclusive digital economies and societies in the region, as well as foster digital cooperation to bridge the digital divide, strengthen digital connectivity, ensure robust digital skills training and enhance digital trust and security.

A key highlight will be the launch of the Asia-Pacific Digital Transformation Report 2024 by ESCAP. This edition will feature the interplay between digital transformation and the climate crisis as well as the role of digital applications in addressing climate mitigation and adaptation.

The Astana Conference Centre will also be a hub of activity during the week with various plenary discussions, start-up and tech innovation exhibitions, side events, networking opportunities and signing of memorandums being planned on the sidelines. /// nCa, 27 August 2024 (in cooperation with UN ESCAP)