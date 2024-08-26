News Central Asia (nCa)

Seminar on classification of goods in accordance with the Harmonized commodity description and coding system implemented in Turkmenistan

In Ashgabat, on August 21-22, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) jointly with USAID TCA organised seminar on classification of goods in accordance with the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System, developed by WCO.

This activity is aimed at providing assistance to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan in building its capacities by receiving relevant training on classification of goods in accordance with the Harmonized System of Description and Coding of Goods, on the introduction of the Combined Nomenclature of Foreign Trade based on the Harmonized System of Description and Coding of Goods and international experience in this field. Also, during the seminar participants got familiarised with the experiences of training process in the Institute of Customs service of Uzbekistan.

This activity was organised in the framework of the Programme’s Component 3, “Facilitation of trade”, which aims to further support the regional economic integration process. /// nCa, 26 August 2024 (in cooperation with BOMCA)

 

