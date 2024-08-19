Tajikistan steps closer to achieve 5% of GDP from AI by 2040. More than 30 banks in 10 countries using AI algorithm developed by Tajik startup.

nCa Report

Tajikistan, the only country in Central Asia with a clearly defined strategy for the development of AI, is stepping closer to its goal of generating 5% of GDP from AI by 2040.

A startup in Tajikistan, zehn.ai – https://zehnlab.ai/en – has developed the artificial intelligence algorithm zGAN.

The announcement was made at the start of August 2024 at a news conference that the process has started for the patenting of the algorithm.

The president of Tajikistan signed in 2021 the National AI Development Strategy, the first in Central Asia, which sets an ambitious goal of achieving 5% of GDP from AI by 2040.

Following the presidential decree, the AI Council of Tajikistan was established under the ministry of industry and new technologies. – https://aic.tj/en

AIC’s goal is the implementation of Tajikistan’s National AI Strategy (NAIS). AIC members include leading local companies and startups.

Azizjon Azimi, the head of one of the startups zypl.ai – https://zypl.ai/en – is the chair of the council. The honourary chairman is Sherali Kabir, the minister of industry and new technologies.

The first zGAN concepts were developed back in 2021 at Stanford University. Back then, at the height of COVID-19, new AI models often failed in real-world applications. The problem was not the amount of available data, but their lack of adaptation to global-scale contingencies.

In developing the concept of zehn.ai, it was recognized that creating truly robust models requires not only historical data but also innovative approaches to generating data with modified distributions.

The development of zGAN is not just revolutionary; it has the potential to become Tajikistan’s first national AI patent on the global stage.

Obtaining the first AI patent could be a watershed moment for Tajikistan, positioning it at the forefront of the AI world.

By the end of 2024, zehn.ai plans to finalize the architecture of zGAN applications in different economic sectors:

Agriculture

E-gov

Healthcare

The zehn.ai plans to develop 3-5 new AI algorithm architectures and models annually (i.e., up to 10% of global volume) starting with zGAN.

During the press conference, Azizjon Azimi, the head of the startups zypl.ai and the chair of the AI Council of Tajikistan, said that remarkable achievements have been made in the field of AI in Tajikistan. This was reported by Asia Plus.

“Firstly, the Academy of Artificial Intelligence was scaled up. Now the Academy operates not only in Dushanbe, but also in other parts of the country. More than 300 specialists have been trained in the areas of machine learning and artificial intelligence,” he said. –

Secondly, cases of using artificial intelligence in economics are expanding. The leading case is the use of zGAN algorithms for credit scoring. More than 30 banks in more than 10 countries have already implemented this algorithm by the Tajik startup, which automatically issued loans in the amount of over $200 million. /// nCa, 19 August 2024