CICA Secretary General Discusses Regional Collaboration with UN Special Representative for Central Asia

CICA Secretary General Ambassador Kairat Sarybay met with Mr. Kaha Imnadze, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia and Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).

During the meeting, Ambassador Sarybay provided an overview of CICA’s history, development, and the establishment of its advisory bodies. He also discussed the operationalization of the CICA Fund, emphasizing the pivotal role that Central Asia plays in the CICA process and its ongoing progress.

Mr. Imnadze elaborated on his mandate as UN Special Representative and Head of UNRCCA and underlined the importance of Central Asia as a key hub for connectivity within Asia.

Both parties expressed mutual interest in exploring practical collaboration in youth engagement, implementing CICA’s confidence building measures, and fostering synergy between the CICA Think Tank Forum and the Central Asian Expert Forum (CAEF). /// nCa, 14 August 2024 (Press release by CICA, 12 Aug)