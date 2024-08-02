Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan: With the development of e-commerce, the postman is again becoming a ‘hero of our time’

With the development of e-commerce, the process of reviving the postal service is taking place, and the postman is again becoming the hero of our time. This was stated by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic – Head of the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov in a video conference during the opening of the second international forum on e-commerce, held in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region.

“This important event has brought together leading experts, entrepreneurs, investors and innovators in the field of e-commerce. I would like to note that the Cabinet of Ministers is taking measures to develop this promising type of trade. The fact that it is truly promising is evidenced by the facts. According to Insider Intelligence, by 2025, the volume of retail e-commerce sales in the world may grow by 50%, to $ 7.3 trillion, which will amount to 24.5% of total retail sales. For comparison, in 2021, this figure was $4.9 trillion, which was 19.6% of total retail sales. This forum offers a unique opportunity to study and discuss the latest trends and challenges faced by companies in the field of e-commerce in Kyrgyzstan,” said Akylbek Japarov.

He also added that digitalization in the country is proceeding at an accelerated pace, “citizens receive or issue the necessary documents in a very short time.”

“This forum will be another important step towards economic integration. Together, we can create a favorable and competitive environment for the development of e-commerce in our region. I wish everyone productive discussions, fruitful meetings and successful business connections,” concluded Akylbek Japarov. /// nCa, 2 August 2024 [cross post from official website of government of Kyrgystan – originally published at https://www.gov.kg/ru/post/s/24418-minkab-toragasy-akylbek-zaparov-elektronduk-kommerciyanyn-onugusu-menen-poctalyon-kairadan-zamanybyzdyn-kaarmanyna-ailanat]