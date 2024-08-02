Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Striking the Perfect Balance of Price and Performance

News Central Asia (nCa)

London-based tech company Nothing has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

Following the successful launch of the mid-range Nothing Phone 2a in the spring, the company has introduced an upgraded model featuring improved camera capabilities and fresh color options (gray and black).

The standout feature of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is its enhanced selfie camera. Boasting a 50MP sensor, it captures significantly more detail compared to its predecessor’s 32MP camera.

Additionally, the new model supports 4K video recording at 30fps, surpassing the previous 1080p limit. While the front camera’s position remains unchanged, the device retains its impressive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The main camera setup carries over from the Nothing Phone 2a, with a reliable 50MP primary sensor. However, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus offers faster charging speeds, thanks to its 50W charging support compared to the 45W of its predecessor. A full charge can be achieved in just 56 minutes. The device runs on Android 14, providing users with the latest operating system features.

Priced at $399 for the 12GB/256GB configuration, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus presents a compelling value proposition.

In my opinion, the design of Nothing phones with its LED backlight on the case cannot leave the user indifferent. For a relatively low cost, we get not only a unique design that differs from other brands of devices, but also a smartphone based on the latest version of Android with a long-lasting battery, and advanced camera system. ///nCa, 2 August 2024

 

