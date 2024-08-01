Development of oil and gas and mineral resources, electric power industry – the key topics of the Turkmen-Turkish talks in Ashgabat

News Central Asia (nCa)

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar held talks with the heads of Turkmenistan’s fuel and electric energy industry, in Ashgabat

“During the intensive bilateral negotiations we held in Turkmenistan, we met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for Oil and Gas Batyr Amanov, Chairman of the Turkmengaz Maksat Babayev and Chairman of Turkmennebit Guvanch Aghajanov,” the minister said in his social networks.

According to Bayraktar, the parties discussed the steps to be taken to implement the MoU signed in March on the supply of Turkmen gas to Türkiye and further to Europe through Turkish territory.

“We also discussed possible cooperation opportunities related to oil and natural gas exploration and production in the onshore and offshore fields of Turkmenistan,” he added.

In Ashgabat the Turkish delegation also held meetings with the heads of the State Corporation Turkmengeologia and the Ministry of Energy, the State News Agency TDH reports.

The subject of the interested discussion was the prospects and opportunities for intensifying cooperation in such strategic areas as the fuel and energy sector and the electric power industry.

During the meeting with the head of the Türkmengeologia State Corporation, the Turkish delegation briefed on the activities of the MTA company, voicing a proposal to conduct joint mining operations, including mining in Koytendag and rare minerals in Garabogaz Bay.

In turn, the Turkmen side expressed its readiness to consider these proposals.

At the meeting with the heads and representatives of the Ministry of Energy, it was noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the efficient use of electricity, the introduction of energy-saving technologies and the use of renewable energy sources. To successfully solve these tasks, priority attention is paid to the development of world best practices and the introduction of innovative technologies.

The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye shared on the development of the energy sector in his country, saying that new markets for electricity imports are currently being explored, expressing readiness to discuss this issue.///nCa, 1 August 2024

 

