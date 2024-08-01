Belarus and Turkmenistan are preparing for the meeting of the intergovernmental commission

Turkmenistan and Belarus are gearing up for the next meeting of their Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

During a meeting on 30 July, Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Co-chair of the Commission and Director General of Turkmenistan’s Agency for Transport and Communications, discussed bilateral trade and economic relations with Belarusian Ambassador Vyacheslav Beskosty.

The sides expressed growing interest in expanding economic cooperation, particularly leveraging Turkmenistan’s transit potential for Belarusian goods. Increased business-to-business interactions between the two countries were also highlighted as a positive development. ///nCa, 1 August 2024