The trilateral Working group between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is actively continuing its work to achieve common goals in regional development in the Caspian Sea

On July 24, 2024, the second Meeting of the trilateral Working Group on Improving Connectivity in the Caspian Sea was held in the online format.

During the meeting of the Working Group, the draft Action Plan was thoroughly reviewed by representatives of the Parties, new wordings of the paragraphs have been proposed. At the same time, following the discussions within the framework of the first meeting, the participants of the Working Group shared information on the measures taken to improve connectivity at the national level.

On the outcomes of the meeting, the participants from state bodies and organizations, seaports and shipping companies from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan agreed to complete the coordination within a month and proceed to the approval of the Action Plan in the future.

The Working Group will continue to promote strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and developing constructive solutions for the development of connectivity in the Caspian Sea through the exchange of views, experience and knowledge.

The objective of this Working group is to optimize transport routes and logistics networks, as well as to promote trade and economic integration in the Caspian Sea.

Within active cooperation to improve infrastructure and regional economic connectivity, the trilateral Working Group between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan also held its first meeting on May 10, 2024, which created a platform for implementing measures to optimize time and resource costs, increase the efficiency of transport infrastructure and create favorable conditions for the development of international trade in the Caspian Sea. ///TRACECA, 26 July 2024