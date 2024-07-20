Turkmenistan and ADNOC discuss gas cooperation issues

On 20 July 2024, a meeting was held in the format of a videoconference between the leadership of the State Concern Turkmengaz and the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the United Arab Emirates, Director General of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the implementation of cooperation projects in the gas sector. In particular, issues related to the development of the Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan and the participation of ADNOC in the implementation of international energy projects implemented by Turkmenistan were discussed.

Following the results of the videoconference, the parties confirmed their mutual intention to continue the partnership to strengthen the contractual and legal framework of cooperation, to consider certain economic and technological aspects related to the projects being implemented.

As known, starting from 2023, ADNOC, in accordance with international standards and practices of working in the gas sector, has been closely cooperating with the State Concern Turkmengaz.

In January 2024, the State Concern Turkmengaz and ADNOC signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The deal targets attracting strategic partners for the development of the third stage of the Galkynysh field, a super-giant gas reserve expected to be a primary source for the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline. The MoU also seeks partners for constructing vital gas pipeline infrastructure to deliver Turkmen gas not only to neighboring countries but also to broader international markets. ///nCa, 20 July 2024