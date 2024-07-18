Students of the UNRCCA Academy of Preventive Diplomacy study the subtleties of negotiation skills

In July 2024, the UNRCCA Academy of Preventive Diplomacy invited Evan Hoffman, PhD in Political Science, to conduct a three-day online seminar for youth from Central Asia and Afghanistan on conflict prevention, mediation, and negotiation.

PDA students learned about various theories of conflict and their classification, as well as how to act appropriately in conflict situations in peacebuilding, peacekeeping, and conflict resolution. In his presentation, Dr Hoffman emphasized the work of conflict prevention, explaining the concepts of early warning and response. Continuing his speech, the lecturer noted the importance of using innovation and digitalization in conflict prevention.

Using his extensive international experience, Dr Hoffman run several interactive exercises during the seminar. These exercises empowered PDA students to apply their theoretical knowledge to simulated situations, using examples of UN peacekeeping activities since 1945.

The lectures strengthened the APD students’ knowledge of the importance of the UN’s role in preventive diplomacy, using various tools and methods to prevent the emergence or escalation of conflicts. The UN is committed to promoting greater participation of young people in peace processes through the Youth, Peace, and Security Agenda.

The Preventive Diplomacy Academy is an example of an ongoing project that actively supports the development of young people’s capacity in areas such as conflict prevention, negotiation and mediation. ///UNRCCA, 17 July 2024