OSCE seminar addresses the regulatory framework for reducing methane emission in Turkmenistan

Best practices for the regulatory framework, inventory and calculation of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission were shared during an OSCE-organized seminar that began on 16 July in Ashgabat.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized the two-day seminar to provide an overview of existing legislation in the area of GHG (methane) emission and to facilitate the introduction of mechanisms for validation, verification and reporting of CO2.

The seminar brought together about twenty-five representatives of the State Concerns “Turkmengas” and “Turkmenoil”, Ministry of Environmental Protection and other relevant stakeholders.

International experts will share best practices in the development of national regulatory framework in the field of GHG emission, including methane, focusing on relevant doctrines, strategies and laws. Special attention will be paid to the national regulatory framework in the sphere of reporting on greenhouse gas emission, including calculations and verification

“As part of our ongoing support to Turkmenistan in addressing the climate agenda and promoting environmental security, we place special emphasis on our co-operation in the area of GHG emission reduction, and methane,” said Olivera Zurovac-Kuzman, Economic and Environmental Officer of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

The seminar will also address the operational organization of bodies responsible for validation and verification of greenhouse gases, as well as incentive measures to reduce GHG emissions including quotas and the circulation of carbon units. Participants will discuss the results and conclusions in the context of their obligations to reduce methane emission and take part in a practical exercise on calculation of greenhouse gas emissions. ///OSCE Center in Ashgabat, 16 July 2024