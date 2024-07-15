Turkish embassy in Ashgabat holds event and photo exhibition to mark the Day of Democracy and National Unity

The embassy of Türkiye in Ashgabat hosted an event and a photo exhibition on 15 July 2024 to mark the Day of Democracy and National Unity.

This was dedicated to the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend the democracy against a coup attempt in 2016.

The program took place at the Cultural Center of the Turkish Embassy in Ashgabat. The event was attended by Ambassador Ahmet Demirok, embassy members and citizens.

Speaking at the ceremony, which began after a minute of silence and the recitation of the National Anthem, Ambassador Demirok said they had gathered to mark the 8th anniversary of the treacherous coup attempt on July 15 and said, “In the treacherous coup attempt that we witnessed 8 years ago, our the people showed the whole world that there is no power higher than their own will and sovereignty.

Our great nation, under the determined leadership of our President, has put up an epic resistance to the conspirators who have their sights set on the centuries-old achievements of our republic.”

Stating that over the past 8 years, those responsible for the coup attempt have been brought to justice before the courts, Demirok said: “As you know, FETO, taking advantage of our fraternal, linguistic and religious ties, has long targeted many countries and has managed to create large networks. While some countries where FETO systematically nests support our struggle, some countries have opposed us and continue to do so. Even this attitude that we see on the part of some countries indicates the connection of this organization with foreign powers.”

After this, the Holy Quran was recited in memory of the martyrs of July 15 and prayers were said.

After the program, guests visited a photo exhibition dedicated to the martyrs of July 15th.

Here is an abridged version of the speech of Ambassador Ahmet Demirok:

– Dear citizens ,

– Dear Colleagues,

– Dear representatives of the press,

– Today we have gathered on the occasion of a memorial ceremony organized as part of the Day of Democracy and National Unity of Turkey.

– 8 years have passed since the treacherous coup attempt on July 15 was prevented.

– Today we once again remember the heroic resistance of our people to this most terrible betrayal that we experienced 8 years ago.

– On this occasion, we commemorate the 251 martyrs of democracy whom we lost as a result of the treacherous coup attempt on July 15 and express our appreciation and gratitude to our great people, especially our martyrs and veterans who defended the independence and sovereignty of our country.

– Dear guests,

– As you know, our republic was founded a hundred years ago as a result of the epic struggle for the liberation of our beloved nation under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his associates.

-Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, with a great vision, proclaimed a republic, which is the most suitable system of government for human dignity.

– Ataturk gave the Turkish people democracy, in which they could exercise their free will in government.

“However, unfortunately, in our recent history there have been coup attempts aimed at destroying our democracy and the free will of the people. The July 15 coup attempt is the latest example of this.

-The Republic of Turkey is based on the will and absolute sovereignty of our people.

-In the treacherous coup attempt that we witnessed 8 years ago, our people showed the whole world that there is no power higher than their own will and sovereignty.

“Our great nation, under the determined leadership of our President, put up an epic resistance to the conspirators who set their sights on the centuries-old achievements of our republic.”

-That night, our people experienced the emotions that our national poet, the late Mehmet Akif Ersoy, emphasized in our national anthem.

– What Akif says:

Friend, do not allow scoundrels to enter my country;

Cover your body, let this shameless act stop.

– On the night of July 15, our people opposed tanks, rifles and prevented the planned unscrupulous actions.

– Dear guests,

– Those identified as responsible for the coup attempt were brought to justice.

– On the other hand, it was the fundamental responsibility of our state to cleanse our country of the FETO network, which for decades has penetrated our state, the army, the judiciary, the police, the business world, in short, into every aspect of society .

“Despite the scale of the threat and danger we face, our fight within the country was conducted on the basis of the principles of the rule of law. /// nCa, 15 July 2024 [in cooperation with Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan]

Here are some pictures from the event: