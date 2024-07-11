Turkmenistan explores Expanded Training for Maritime Specialists in Astrakhan

News Central Asia (nCa)

The issues of training specialists for maritime and river transport of Turkmenistan at the Caspian Institute of Maritime and River Transport named after Admiral F.M. Apraksin, located in Astrakhan (Russia), were discussed by the Consul of Turkmenistan in Astrakhan Gadam Ilamanov during a meeting with the director of the university Olga Kartashova. The Minister of External Relations of the Astrakhan region, Vladimir Golovkov, took part in the conversation.

During the visit, Ilamanov toured the institute’s facilities, including the “Navigation on Sea and Inland Waterways” laboratory, the Heydar Aliyev scientific research laboratory focused on water transport digitalization, and auditoriums dedicated to Caspian region countries.

Kartashova expressed interest in expanding cooperation with the Turkmen side in the training and retraining of highly qualified specialists for the needs of the water transport industry.

Ilamanov highly appreciated the scientific and educational potential of the Institute, stressing that the issue of training personnel for maritime transport is a priority task for Turkmenistan.

The parties discussed the possibility of expanding cooperation in the field of higher and secondary education, increasing the number of students from Turkmenistan at the Caspian Institute. For these purposes, the sides agreed to organize a video conference meeting with representatives of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

Currently, over 3,000 students from Caspian states study in Astrakhan’s educational institutions, with 1,700 being Turkmen citizens. This figure has grown by 600 students compared to the 2023/2024 academic year.///nCa, 11 July 2024

 

