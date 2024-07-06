Turkmenistan and the UN have signed a number of documents

On 6 July 2024, Turkmenistan and the United Nations held a document signing ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Four key documents were signed, fostering cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN in several areas:

• Joint Program Document titled “Strengthening Integrated and Coordinated Employment and Social Protection Systems for a Fair Transition by 2030” between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Turkmenistan and UN Resident Coordinator Office

• Amendments to the project document “Assistance in Capacity Building of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan” between Central Commission and UNDP office in Turkmenistan

• Addendum to the project document titled “Strengthening National Capacity for Seismic Risk Assessment, Prevention and Response to Potential Earthquakes” between the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics and UNDP office in Turkmenistan

• Work Plan for 2024-2025 “Enhancing the Capacity of Turkmenistan’s Bar Associations in the Field of Human Rights” between the Presidium of the Ashgabat City Bar Association and UNDP office in Turkmenistan.

///Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, 6 July 2024

Here some photos from the signing ceremony: