Kazakhstan is interested in building a prosperous and peaceful region and in the sustainable development of Central Asia, says Murat Nurtleu

Kazakhstan is interested in building a prosperous and peaceful region and in the sustainable development of the Central Asian countries, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said at a meeting with Kaha Imnadze, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).

The meeting took place in Astana on Tuesday, 20 February 2024, as part of the SGSR’s regional tour.

The parties discussed the growing role of Central Asia, the rational use of transboundary water resources in the region, development of the Middle corridor, transport and logistics potential of both Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region, as well as the situation in Afghanistan. They highlighted the importance of developing and strengthening the tools of preventive diplomacy for maintaining peace and security in the region, foreign ministry of Kazakhstan reports.

Nurtleu pointed out the timeliness of continuing numerous creative processes in the Central Asian region, emphasizing the vital role of the UN in this process.

“Kazakhstan attaches priority to cooperation with the UN, defining the leading role of the Organization in addressing challenges in the field of security and sustainable development,” he added.

In turn, Imnadze positively assessed the long-standing partnership and trust established over the years between Kazakhstan and the UN, expressed gratitude for the commitment to the principles of multilateralism, as well as the active position of Kazakhstan in regional cooperation.

He highly commended the comprehensive reforms initiated by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at further democratization, strengthening the rule of law and inclusive economic growth and wished further prosperity to Kazakhstan.

“As the head of the UNRCCA and an active supporter of regional cooperation, I am ready to defend the interests of Central Asia and to help strengthen multifaceted cooperation,” highlighted Kaha Imnadze.

///nCa, 21 February 2024