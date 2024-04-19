TRACECA and Turkmenistan discuss further steps for enhanced cooperation on trade corridor

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 16 April 2024, a meeting was held in Ashgabat between Asset Asavbayev, Secretary General of the TRACECA Permanent Secretariat, and Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Asavbayev outlined ongoing TRACECA initiatives, including efforts to improve multimodal transport across the region. He emphasized the significance of the Caspian and Black Seas in linking the transport infrastructure of TRACECA member countries.

In addition, the Secretary General noted that the Permanent Secretariat expects Turkmenistan’s position regarding the readiness to sign the Agreement on a Single Transit Permit, join the Agreement on Development of Multimodal Transport, the Multilateral Permits System, etc.

Along with this, the sides also discussed the issue of simplification of visa procedures for drivers engaged in transportation in the TRACECA region and the readiness of the Turkmen Party to provide support in this matter.

The transportation of goods by semi-trailers, the TRACECA Fund, the TRACECA Business Council, the e-CIM/SMGS pilot prototype, and the Vessel Concept were also included in the list of initiatives discussed.

Asavbayev highlighted the importance of appointing a permanent TRACECA National Secretary in Turkmenistan. This representative would play a crucial role in coordinating the implementation of TRACECA initiatives within the country.

Chakiyev assured Assavbayev of his direct support, further efforts to promote initiatives and present Turkmenistan’s position on all ongoing projects implemented within the framework of TRACECA activities.

Turkmenistan officially joined the ranks of TRACECA, becoming a full member of the “Main Multilateral Agreement on the Development of the International Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia” (TRACECA), in November 2023. ///nCa, 19 April 2024

 

 

