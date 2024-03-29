Ashgabat hosted an international media forum

On 28 March 2024 Ashgabat hosted the “Turkmen Land – Center of Ancient Civilizations” International Media Forum. The event coincided with celebrations marking the designation of Anau as the 2024 cultural capital of the Turkic world and the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi.

The forum attracted a diverse group of media professionals, journalists and correspondents from leading news agencies, TV/radio companies, online portals, newspapers, and magazines. Participants hailed from a wide range of countries, including Turkmenistan, Great Britain, Hungary Gagauzia (Moldova), Georgia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Macedonia, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan.

Delegates from prestigious organizations also attended. They are included International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Union of Radio and Television of the Islamic Cooperation Organization, Union of Information Agencies of the SCO Member Countries, academic circles.

The forum’s opening address was delivered by Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Media and Culture, Myahridjemal Mammedova.

Discussions throughout the event centered on key objectives such as promoting accurate and timely information about Turkmenistan internationally, exploring best practices in global media, developing innovative formats and standards for broadcast, print, and electronic media.

The forum’s timing held special significance. It coincided with the announcement of Anau as the Turkic world’s cultural capital (by TURKSOY), the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi, the recent adoption of the UN GA resolution declaring 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust,” at the initiative by Turkmenistan.

The forum was organized in four sections – “The unity of Turkic culture and its role in the media”, “The Storehouse of the mind of Makhtumkuli Fragi”, “Digital Media and News”, “Films, animations and film festivals”.

The main topics for discussion were trends in the development of the global information field, new ways and methods of interaction between journalism and readers, viewers and radio listeners.

The media are becoming an important attribute of the global political process and an integral subject of ethnocultural interaction, actively influencing the development of countries and peoples both at the national and international levels.

During the section “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”, the speakers noted the importance of the rich philosophical and literary heritage of the outstanding thinker of the East, the classic poet Magtymguly Fragi. The poet’s works glorify eternal values such as love of the Motherland, humanism, peacefulness, friendship, brotherhood, which are in demand all over the world today.

One of the important topics of discussion was the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the work of the media and journalists. The development of AI is also a professional threat to journalism, but it opens up many opportunities, for example, it simplifies the process of data collection, allowing deeper analysis of information.

An interested exchange of views on cooperation in the field of cinema also took place within the framework of the forum. In particular, they discussed the dynamic development of the national cinema, as well as the importance of active cooperation in this area.

At the end of the international media forum, its participants noted the fruitful nature of the discussions and expressed confidence that its outcomes would contribute to rapprochement and mutual understanding, strengthening the bonds of friendship between countries and peoples.

Here are some photos from the event:

///nCa, 29 March 2024