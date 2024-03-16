Turkmenistan Presents Sustainability Initiatives at UNECE Forum in Geneva

A Turkmen delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Myahri Byashimova visited Geneva on 13-14 March 2024. During their visit, they participated in the high-level segment of the Regional Forum on Sustainable Development hosted by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

Ms. Byashimova presented several initiatives promoted by Turkmenistan that align with the Sustainable Development Goals.

These initiatives focus on economic development, transportation, communication, and energy sectors:

Cooperation in developing a Global Framework for the Transition to a circular economy.

Creation of a Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity.

Establishment of an Alliance for Global Energy Security and Sustainable Development.

On 14 March, the delegation held bilateral meetings with representatives from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

During the meeting with the IOM, discussions centered on the situation of women in Afghanistan. The Turkmen side highlighted their commitment to maintaining dialogue with their neighbor, citing a recent trade and economic exhibition in Ashgabat followed by a signed Memorandum of Cooperation between Turkmen and Afghan private sectors.

The IOM Director General noted the importance of the steps taken by Turkmenistan, making a feasible contribution to improving the situation of Afghan women.

The meeting with the WTO Deputy Executive Secretary focused on Turkmenistan’s ongoing efforts to join the organization. Details regarding the country’s progress and next steps were exchanged.

Turkmenistan Hosts Side Event on Youth and SDGs at UNECE Forum

On 14 March 2024, Turkmenistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva organized a side event at the UNECE Regional Forum on Sustainable Development. The event, titled “Involving Youth in the Processes of Achieving the SDGs: Global and National Policy Challenges,” focused on youth participation in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event featured a presentation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s book, “Youth is the Support of the Motherland,” which emphasizes the importance of youth in shaping a better future.

Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Myahri Byashimova, led the delegation and highlighted the country’s recent initiatives and policies related to youth engagement. These initiatives focus on supporting young people in areas like education, healthcare, social protection, and environmental protection.

Student representatives from Turkmenistan presented their activities within UN-affiliated groups, showcasing their contributions to achieving the SDGs.

The event was attended by the delegation of Turkmenistan under the leadership of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova, the UN Regional Coordinator in Turkmenistan D.Shlapachenko, as well as heads and representatives of Permanent Missions accredited to the UN Office in Geneva, including Azerbaijan, Hungary, Germany, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan.

As part of the panel discussions, the event participants shared the experiences of their countries and exchanged views on possible areas of interaction to synchronize policies in this area both in the region and beyond. ///nCa, 16 March 2024