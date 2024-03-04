Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with the heads of the Turkish holdings Rönesans and Çalyk

As part of a working visit to Türkiye, the National leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held separate meetings with Chairman of the Board of the company “Rönesans Holding” Erman Ilicak and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the group of companies “Çalyk Holding” Ahmet Calik.

During the meeting with Ilicak, it was stated that the long-term fruitful Turkmen-Turkish cooperation through the private sector makes a great contribution to the expansion of bilateral trade and economic partnership. It was also noted that the company “Rönesans Holding” has been successfully operating in the Turkmen market for a long period, actively participating in the implementation of significant projects in the fields of urban planning, oil and gas and chemical industries.

Ilıcak expressed a strong desire to expand their cooperation with Turkmenistan. He emphasized his company’s extensive experience and potential and reiterated their sincere appreciation for the trust placed in them. Ilıcak assured that Rönesans Holding will make every effort to fulfill their partnership commitments.

Ahmet Calik noted that Arkadag’s visit to the Republic of Türkiye and participation in the third Antalya Diplomacy Forum are important events in the history of interstate dialogue.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the Turkmen-Turkish cooperation covers various areas, including energy, textile industry, construction and other industries. In this context, he commended the great contribution of Turkish companies to the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan.

Thus, Çalyk Holding has built and commissioned facilities equipped with the latest technologies in healthcare, industrial and energy sectors of great importance for Turkmenistan. And a combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 1,574 megawatts, under construction on the Caspian coast, will increase the export of Turkmen electricity to neighboring and other countries.

Akhmet Calik expressed gratitude to the National Leader of the Turkmen people for the trust, stressing that it is a great honor for the Turkish holding to participate in the implementation of major infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 4 March 2024