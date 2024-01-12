News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » New Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

New Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

By

On 11 January 2024, Vepa Hajiyev, the new Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations Office at Geneva, presented his credentials to Tatiana Valovaya, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Prior to his appointment to Geneva, Mr. Hajiyev was the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a position he had held since August 2012. Prior to this appointment, he held various roles within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, including as First Deputy Minister (2007 – 2012); Deputy Minister (2007); Head of Department of Middle East countries (2006 – 2007); Counsellor of Middle East countries (2005 – 2006); and First Secretary of Middle East countries (2001 – 2005).  Before joining the foreign service, Mr. Hajiyev was a secondary school teacher in Ashgabat City (1996 – 2001), and also served in Turkmenistan’s military (1994 – 1996).

Mr. Hajiyev has a degree from the Turken State University. He is married with three children. ///The UN Office at Geneva, 11 January 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN Office at Geneva hosted a meeting of Central Asian Health Ministers with WHO Regional Director for Europe
  2. The Representation of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has started its work in Turkmenistan
  3. UN Secretary-General appoints Mr. Kaha Imnadze of Georgia as Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA)
  4. Turkmenistan: Russian ambassador presents credentials
  5. UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, Ms. Narine Sahakyan presents her credentials to President of Turkmenistan
  6. The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in high-level events of the United Nations General Assembly to observe the International Day of Zero Waste
  7. Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly
  8. Priority positions of Turkmenistan at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly
  9. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly
  10. Turkmenistan’s initiated United Nations General Assembly resolutions on transport and energy connectivity have been officially published in six languages
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan