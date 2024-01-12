New Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

On 11 January 2024, Vepa Hajiyev, the new Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations Office at Geneva, presented his credentials to Tatiana Valovaya, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Prior to his appointment to Geneva, Mr. Hajiyev was the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a position he had held since August 2012. Prior to this appointment, he held various roles within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, including as First Deputy Minister (2007 – 2012); Deputy Minister (2007); Head of Department of Middle East countries (2006 – 2007); Counsellor of Middle East countries (2005 – 2006); and First Secretary of Middle East countries (2001 – 2005). Before joining the foreign service, Mr. Hajiyev was a secondary school teacher in Ashgabat City (1996 – 2001), and also served in Turkmenistan’s military (1994 – 1996).

Mr. Hajiyev has a degree from the Turken State University. He is married with three children. ///The UN Office at Geneva, 11 January 2024