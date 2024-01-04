Turkmenistan’s initiated United Nations General Assembly resolutions on transport and energy connectivity have been officially published in six languages

In December 2023, the UN General Assembly approved two resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan – on transport and energy.

Resolutions entitled “Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals” and “The pivotal role of reliable and stable energy connectivity in driving sustainable development” have now been officially published in six UN languages.

The texts can be found at the links:

Resolution on transport

https://undocs.org/Home/Mobile?FinalSymbol=A/RES/78/148

Resolution on energy

https://undocs.org/Home/Mobile?FinalSymbol=A/RES/78/149

/// nCa, 4 January 2024