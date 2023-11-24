Turkmenistan Airlines expands indirect distribution with German charter Airline Hahn Air

Hahn Air welcomes Turkmenistan Airlines in its leading partner portfolio. Its flights are available in all GDSs under the Hahn Air Systems H1 code. Travel agents in 190 markets worldwide can book the flag carrier of Turkmenistan via the standard reservation process and issue tickets on the insolvency-safe HR-169 document.

Turkmenistan Airlines, based at Ashgabat Airport (ASB), is the national airline of Turkmenistan. It serves 20 destinations in eleven Asian and European countries. Turkmenistan Airlines’ international routes, available under the H1 code, include Beijing (PEK), Delhi (DEL), Dubai (DXB), Frankfurt (FRA), Istanbul (IST) and Kazan (KZN).

Hahn Air is a German scheduled and executive charter airline. Since 1999 it offers indirect distribution services to other airlines and thus provides ticketing solutions to 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets. With more than 20 years of experience, the company has established itself as the market leader. Today, Hahn Air’s partner network encompasses more than 350 partner airlines.///Hahn Air, 21 Nov 2023

#HahnAir, #Turkmen_Airlines, #Turkmenistan, #Germany