ADB Appoints Yingming Yang as Vice-President for South, Central, and West Asia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Yingming Yang as Vice-President (South, Central, and West Asia) for a period of 3 years. He will be responsible for the management of the operations of ADB’s Central and West Asia Department and South Asia Department.

Mr. Yang has over 30 years of experience in economic development, working on issues ranging from operations to policy making. He has held various leadership positions in the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and is currently the Director General of the Department of International Economic Relations.

Mr. Yang has in-depth understanding of multilateral development banks, having served as the Executive Director for the PRC at both the World Bank and ADB, as well as the PRC’s authorized negotiator for establishing the New Development Bank. He has also served as member of the board and council of the Global Environment Facility, the Global Infrastructure Facility, and the Green Climate Fund. While in charge of cooperation between the PRC and ADB at the Ministry of Finance, he actively supported the establishment of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program, the PRC Poverty Reduction and Regional Cooperation Fund, and the Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility.

Mr. Yang holds a master’s degree in development economics from the University of Manchester and a master’s degree in literature criticism from Beijing Foreign Studies University. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in English language and literature from Hebei Normal University. ///ADB, 21 Nov 2023

