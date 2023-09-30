Exhibition of folk crafts of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat: beauty, elegance and environmental friendliness

News Central Asia (nCa)

On Saturday, 30 September 2023, an exhibition of crafts and a demonstration day of the Business Incubator “Lebap Handmade Exports” was held at the Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

Dozens of craftsmen and craftswomen presented their products, including elegant jewelry, doll compositions on national Turkmen themes, bags, carpets, wood carvings, and luxurious evening dresses in the national style. The exhibition showcased a wide range of items that make our daily lives more beautiful, colorful, and even more environmentally friendly.

Many of the products at the exhibition were made of natural materials, such as wood, yarn, dried pumpkin peel, and artificial leather. Many of the craftspeople strive for waste-free production or use materials that are considered waste in other industries, such as sewing.

We spoke to some of the participants of the exhibition:

Anna Busakova from Mary. She is passionate about making dolls, even makes portrait dolls.

Gulzada Nazarova from Turkmenabad dreams that her bags made of beads under the NG bags brand will be known all over the world.

Sisters Alvara and Nazia Rakhmankulova sew eco-friendly shoppers with Turkmen ornaments.

Tatyana Golovhcenko dreams of opening her own toy factory and she practices waste-free production.

The event was organized by the delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO. ///nCa, 30 September 2023

Here are some photos from the event:

 

