Jess Stone and her German Shepherd are touring the world on a motorbike. They will pass through Central Asia

Jess Stone and her German Shepherd named Moxie are on the road for the past ten months. They are traveling on a motorbike with an ambitious itinerary – 90 countries in two and a half years.

Originally from Canada, Jess learned the motorbike riding from her husband Greg who is also accompanying her.

Married for eight years, they have already completed an 8-month bike trip from the North to the South America.

What fascinates everyone wherever they go is motorcycle dog carrier they manufacture in Guatemala, along with a range of outdoor dog gear, through their company Ruffly.

https://www.goruffly.com/

The progress of their trip can also be followed through this website.

Her trip around the world is also aimed at fundraising the non-profit Girl Up. The target is USD 100000, of which 12% has been completed already.

Tamara Hardingham-Gill has covered her story for CNN. It can be found here:

https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/jess-stone-german-shepherd-dog-motorcycle/index.html

According to CNN, Jess is currently in Los Angeles, preparing for the next stage of the trip, which will involve taking a ferry over to Baja, Mexico, and then riding down to Guatemala, and on to Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Panama. From Panama, they plan to fly to Colombia, where they’ll ride to the “tip” of Argentina, and then fly over to South Africa.

Once they reach South Africa, they’ll travel up the east coast of Africa to Egypt and then Greece, before “looping around Europe” and riding through Turkey and Central Asia, CNN says.

The trip will finish from where it started — Guatemala. /// nCa, 18 January 2023 [Pictures credit CNN]