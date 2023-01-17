Meeting with Archbishop Theophylact at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On January 17, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Archbishop Theophylact, administrator of the parishes of the Patriarchal Deanery in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the further development of bilateral humanitarian ties.

In this context, Archbishop Theophylact expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for the favorable conditions created for the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church in Turkmenistan. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 17 January 2023