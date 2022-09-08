Turkmenistan prepares to host its flagship oil and gas event

The Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan international conference and expo will take place on 26 – 28 October 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, the organizer Turkmen Forum reports.

This year’s OGT conference will include presentations by the senior management of the oil & gas sector of Turkmenistan on the following investment opportunities:

Offshore Block No. 21

Offshore Block No. 23

West Cheleken investment opportunities

Optimization of production from mature wells (service with risk agreement)

Next phase of development of the giant Galkynysh field

Currently, the Turkmen Forum team is working alongside NOC experts to design investment teasers, which will be presented at the OGT.

The organizer is currently exploring the option of arranging a direct charter flight from Dubai to Ashgabat.

The deadline for in-person registration is on 16 October.

The deadline for online registration is on 20 October.

OGT conference & expo will also include one-to-one meetings with top executives of the energy sector of Turkmenistan. To request a meeting please complete the following form and send it to: veronika.kanisheva@turkmen-forum.com

