Turkmenistan and GCC set up consultation mechanism

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the mechanism of consultations.

The document was inked on Monday, 1 August, in Awaza during a meeting with the GCC Secretary General Naif Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf.

The talks were also attended by DPM, foreign minister Rashid Meredov, DPMs Sh.Abdrakhmanov (oil and gas), B.Atdayev (trade), Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers M.Chakiyev.

The sides discussed prospects for further development of relations between Turkmenistan and the GCC in the field of transport and logistics, in the energy sector, further increase in the range of goods and services, increase the volume of mutual trade turnover.

As it was emphasized, building up fruitful partnership with the Arab countries of the Gulf, both in a bilateral and multilateral format, is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy.

The visit of the GCC Secretary General Naif Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf to Turkmenistan is part of his tour of the countries of Central Asia.

According to Dr Al Hajraf, the visit to Central Asia would contribute to opening new horizons of joint work, cooperation and coordination in all fields between the GCC and the Central Asian republics. He expressed his hopes that the meetings would contribute to strengthening the areas of economic cooperation, trade exchange, energy, water and food security, enhancing security and stability, and supporting sustainable development efforts.

The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf is a regional, intergovernmental, political, and economic union comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates Kuwait, UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. It was established in 1981. ///nCa, 2 August 2022