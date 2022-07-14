UAE leadership invited the President of Turkmenistan to visit the Emirates

On Wednesday, 13 July 2022, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail Al-Mazroui.

Al-Mazroui conveyed greetings and an invitation from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the head of Turkmenistan to visit the UAE.

The United Arab Emirates attaches great importance to strengthening the relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan, which have gained new meaning in recent years, the minister stressed.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to the friendly interstate dialogue built on the principles of constructiveness and mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, prospects for further development of bilateral partnership were discussed, including in the energy, which is a strategic sector of the economies of both countries.

President underlined that Turkmenistan, implementing the strategy of comprehensive modernization and diversification of the national fuel and energy complex, focuses on attracting innovations, digital technologies and advanced developments in the field of extraction and processing of hydrocarbons, the formation of modern infrastructure. And there are favorable prerequisites for building up the Turkmen-Emirati effective cooperation.

In this context, cooperation in the field of green” energy, the practical use of renewable energy sources, in particular solar and wind, was also highlighted.

Al-Mazroui confirmed the desire of the UAE business community for a long-term partnership with Turkmenistan and participation in new promising projects.

Early July this year, the oil company Dragon Oil, owned by the government of Dubai, extended the PSA with the Turkmen concern Turkmenoil until May 2025 for a period of ten years with a total value of US $ 1 billion.

In 2021, the government of Turkmenistan and the Abu Dhabi Development Fund inked several major investment agreements – to finance the construction of a gas chemical complex for the production of polyvinyl acetate (US $175 million), a complex for the production of NPK fertilizers (US$18 million).

In addition, two agreements worth US$100 million were signed for the construction of an airport in Jebel and a hybrid solar and wind power plant. ///nCa, 14 July 2022