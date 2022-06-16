President of Turkmenistan paid an official visit to Iran – Leaders agreed to sign strategic cooperation document for 20 years

nCa Report

On 15 June 2022, the summit talks were held in Tehran between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.

The leaders of the two neighboring countries held meetings in a one-on-one format and in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.

Tete-a-tete talks

Iran is sincerely proud of the successes of the friendly Turkmen people achieved over the years of independence, Raisi said. He added that special importance is attached to the visit of the head of Turkmenistan in his country, since the current negotiations are regarded as a new sign of the inviolability of the ties of friendship and good-neighborliness, which serve as the basis for a fruitful interstate dialogue.

One of the priority vectors of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is the strengthening of mutual respect and partnership based on the principles of mutual respect with the countries of the world, primarily with the closest neighbors, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed, noting that great importance is attached to the expansion of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran is a long-standing and major trade and economic partner of Turkmenistan. The two countries are developing relations in the fuel and energy, transport and communication and agricultural sectors. The Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission for Economic Cooperation plays a significant role.

Great attention is also paid to the development of cultural and humanitarian dialogue between Turkmenistan and Iran, he said.

Interstate cooperation within the framework of major international and regional structures, including the United Nations, has a positive character.

Turkmenistan is ready to continue joint activities aimed at developing productive relations with Iran in various spheres in the future, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

Taking the opportunity, the Turkmen leader invited his Iranian counterpart to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan at any time convenient for him.

The sides exchanged views on a wide range of partnership issues both in a bilateral format and within the framework of the major international organizations, and discussed topical issues of regional and international policy of mutual interest.

Negotiations in an expanded format

Then, negotiations continued in an expanded format.

President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi welcomed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the delegation of Turkmenistan.

This is the first visit to Tehran by the head of state of a neighboring country after taking office as president, he stressed.

The Iranian president spoke in favor of the activation of Turkmen-Iranian cooperation in all sectors, noting that it is built on a solid basis of many years of beneficial partnership.

Focusing on the priority vectors of bilateral cooperation, President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi stressed Iran strives to expand relations with Turkmenistan. The reached agreements will contribute to achieving this goal.

The transport and communication sphere and the energy sector are the main areas of bilateral partnership. The effective use of the potential of the infrastructure formed in recent years is intended to forge cooperation in these areas.

As noted, the joining efforts in the realization of existing opportunities will allow in the near future to give the Turkmen-Iranian trade and economic cooperation a qualitatively new content, significantly increase mutual trade turnover, diversify its range and scale.

Cooperation in the humanitarian sphere has been and remains an important area of the interstate dialogue.

Noting the similarity of principles and approaches to the main issues of international affairs, President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi stressed the mutual desire of the parties to strengthen peace and stability, establish a climate of trust and mutual understanding in the region.

Expressing confidence that the talks in Tehran will encourage the development of mutually beneficial partnership between the two neighboring countries, the Iranian leader gave the floor to the head of Turkmenistan.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in turn, noted that the relations of good neighborliness, friendship, brotherhood and mutual understanding between Iran and Turkmenistan are strengthening and developing, bilateral trade and economic cooperation is gaining a new quality, conditions are being created for the consistent expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties. The legal basis of partnership consists of interstate, intergovernmental and intersectoral documents.

In the foreign policy sector, our positions, primarily related to the maintenance and strengthening of international and regional security and stability, are the basis for effective cooperation. In modern conditions, it is of great importance to expand further bilateral cooperation within the framework of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and other international and regional organizations, he said.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked the Iranian leadership for supporting Turkmenistan’s neutral foreign policy and co-authoring resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly on Turkmenistan’s initiative.

In joint actions in the political and diplomatic spheres, the main role is assigned to the fight against such modern challenges as international terrorism, illicit drug trafficking and organized crime.

The Head of the Turkmen state proposed to hold a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Consular, Border and Customs Issues between Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ashgabat in the second half of the year, aimed at discussing all issues related to strengthening bilateral cooperation in border and other spheres.

Touching upon the Caspian theme, the President of Turkmenistan noted: “Of course, the formation of the Caspian transport system functioning at full capacity requires our countries to solve a number of specific tasks. Turkmenistan is ready to work with partners to provide tariff benefits, simplify customs operations, establish productive contacts between national operators and other important issues.”

The Turkmen leader mentioned the upcoming summit of the Caspian states. He said that the agenda of the summit could include such issues as promoting cooperation in the field of ecology, innovation and the humanitarian sphere, in the fight against illicit drug trafficking and border crime.

Speaking about the Afghan issue, the President of Turkmenistan proposed to hold meetings of special representatives of Turkmenistan and Iran on Afghanistan in the near future.

According to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, one of the significant vectors of long-term cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran is transport cooperation. The Turkmen leader proposed to create bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on transport, taking into account the huge potential of the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway. “Iran is one of the main partners in this direction, since the North-South railway from Turkmenistan through Iran opens the shortest route to the ports of the Persian Gulf,” Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed.

He also called for the need to intensify joint actions for the implementation in the near future of the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Oman–Qatar transport corridor project.

Highly appreciating the Turkmen-Iranian agreements reached on swap gas supplies, it was suggested that the relevant agencies of the two countries study the possibility of swap gas export to third countries.

As it was emphasized, the issue of starting construction on the Turkmen leg of the Mary–Mashhad high-voltage power transmission line in the near future is currently being considered, taking into account the completion of construction and readiness for commissioning of the Iranian segment of the system.

There are wide opportunities for effective cooperation in the field of agriculture and water management, said Turkmen president. He focused on the issues of using the potential of the Dostluk water lake, initiating the creation of a Joint coordination commission on water resources management between Turkmenistan and Iran.

A special role is assigned to the activities of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation in development of bilateral trade and economic ties. In this regard, Turkmenistan has proposed to hold a regular session of the commission in the fall of this year.

Documents signed

The negotiations followed with the signing of bilateral documents:

Joint statement between the Presidents of Iran and Turkmenistan Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the development of transport and transit cooperation; Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the establishment of a joint investment committee; Program between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on scientific, cultural, creative and educational exchange for 2022-2025; Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography of Turkmenistan and the Television and Radio Company of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRIB) on cooperation; Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the Department of Environment of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in the field of environmental protection; Memorandum of Understanding on Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Khorasan Razavi Province and Mary Province of Turkmenistan Memorandum of Understanding on Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical-Cultural Cooperation between Golestan Province and Balkan Province of Turkmenistan Memorandum of Understanding on Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical-Cultural and Cultural Cooperation between North Khorasan Province and Akhal Province of Turkmenistan

On the sidelines of the official visit of President of Turkmenistan to Iran, members of the Turkmen delegation held meetings and negotiations with their Iranian counterparts in Tehran. The talks ended with the signing a package of documents, including:

Technical conditions on the exchange of customs information in electronic form between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Cooperation, Labor and Social Welfare of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in the field of labor, employment and social protection of the population. Memorandum of Understanding between the State News Agency of Turkmenistan and the Information Agency of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Memorandum of Understanding between the Magtymguly Institute of Language, Literature and National Manuscripts of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the National Library and Archive of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Memorandum between the Open Joint Stock Company “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” and the Iranian company “Rasan Rail Pars Co.” on cooperation in international cargo transportation Memorandum between the Open Joint Stock Company “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” and the company “Wagon Bar Caspian” on cooperation in international cargo transportation. Memorandum of Understanding between the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the Organization of Small Enterprises and Industrial Cities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Press statements by the Presidents of Iran and Turkmenistan

At the end of the signing ceremony, the heads of state addressed a joint press conference.

The Iranian leader stressed that relations with Turkmenistan are not only good-neighborly, but fraternal, civilizational, cultural, cordial and strong.

As noted, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the father of the current President, as the head of Turkmenistan, has always advocated strengthening the Turkmen-Iranian dialogue. In this context, the Iranian President recalled the meeting with Arkadag held in November 2021 in Ashgabat. The agreements reached on its results contributed to the stepping up contacts in the field of transport, communications, trade and economic, water, gas, electric power and other areas.

The current negotiations confirmed the truly partnership and fruitful nature of the Turkmen-Iranian dialogue. This summit is intended to be a turning point in building up relations between the two countries, President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi said.

The President of Iran said, “In the negotiations, it became clear that the two countries have a serious will to develop relations and implement the agreements reached. More importantly, the two countries are determined to sign a strategic document of 20 years of cooperation”.

One of the topics of the summit was the development of cooperation with the countries of the Caspian region, which is among the priorities of Iran’s foreign policy strategy, the Iranian leader said, noting the importance of the upcoming summit of the heads of state of the Caspian countries.

In today’s meeting, it became clear that the two countries have very close opinions about Afghanistan, Raisi said, adding, “We believe that a comprehensive government should be formed in Afghanistan that represents all political and ethnic groups, and this can create security for Afghanistan. Also, the continuation of discussions held at the meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries was also emphasized by both sides.

Iranian leader confirmed his country’s readiness to expand constructive cooperation with Turkmenistan that fully meets the state interests and priorities of the socio-economic development of friendly neighboring countries and peoples.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said that during the meeting the areas and prospects of further cooperation were discussed, the availability of solid potential for expanding trade and economic ties was highlighted.

President of Turkmenistan urged to use more effectively the opportunities available in energy and transport areas being the main vectors of bilateral partnership. It was also noted that Turkmenistan and Iran attach great importance to the development of cultural and humanitarian relations.

Among the priority sectors, the parties identified partnership within the framework of major international and regional unions, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization for Economic Cooperation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

As it was emphasized, special attention was paid to the issues of bilateral partnership in the Caspian Sea. In this regard, the head of Turkmenistan noted that he had invited his Iranian counterpart to take part in the summit of the Caspian countries.

One of the topics on the agenda was the Afghan problem, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said and confirmed the commitment of the two countries to see Afghanistan as a prosperous state, actively participating in regional and international projects.

Expressing satisfaction with the outcomes of the talks, Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the implementation of the inked agreements will contribute to the expansion and strengthening of the interstate dialogue.

Meeting with the Supreme Spiritual Leader of Iran

During the meeting with the Supreme Spiritual Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the parties emphasized that Turkmenistan and Iran are not only neighboring countries, but are also closely linked countries.

Turkmen leader and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei noted the important role of bilateral relations in ensuring regional stability and security.

President said that Turkmenistan government’s priority is to expand relations with its neighbors, and we are working to further strengthen the good relations between the two countries in various fields, especially gas, electricity and freight, as well as the implementation of major projects, according to the cooperation documents signed today.”

The Turkmen leader invited Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to visit Turkmenistan at any convenient time.

Meeting with the Head of the Islamic Advisory Council

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Chairman of the Islamic Advisory Council of Iran, stressed that he was very glad to meet with the new President of Turkmenistan, whose current visit is a clear evidence of the mutual desire of the parties to expand and deepen traditional cooperation built on a long–term, mutually beneficial basis.

Considering that inter-parliamentary cooperation makes a significant contribution to the progressive development of interstate dialogue, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov proposed to intensify partnership in this direction, in particular, through the systematic holding of Turkmen-Iranian inter-parliamentary meetings and the establishment of mutual exchange of experience.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited the Chairman and members of the Iranian Parliament to visit Turkmenistan.

Other events

The heads of state visited the exhibition of national treasures and Iranian crafts at the Hafeziye Palace. Among the exhibits are products produced in Iran, works of fine art, carpets and carpet products.

The same day President Serdar Berdimuhamedov returned to Ashgabat.

Joint Statement by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi

(Here is slightly paraphrased unofficial translation of the Joint Statement)

On 14-15 June 2022, corresponding to the 24-25 Khordad of 1401 Hijri-Shamsi, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov paid an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran at the invitation of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.

During the talks, held in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding, the heads of state exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as on topical regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to further development and strengthening of bilateral relations based on the traditional principles of friendship, good-neighborliness, mutual respect and having a strategic nature.

The sides, emphasizing the existence of huge prospects for bilateral partnership, declared their intention to make efforts to use them in full for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of the two countries.

The sides noted the importance of regular meetings at the highest level, which encouraged the relations between the two countries and allow determining priority vectors of joint cooperation.

The sides, emphasizing the key role of trade and economic cooperation in bilateral relations, noted the importance of increasing the trade turnover between the two countries.

In this regard, the Parties noted the need to encourage business contacts, presentations of goods produced in the two countries, study export-import opportunities and search for new forms of promoting economic partnership.

Touching upon the topic of further expansion of trade and economic ties, the sides noted the key role of the Joint Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation. In addition, the Parties positively assessed the holding of the 16th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Tehran on 26-27 October 2021, corresponding to 4-5 Aban of 1400 Hijri-Shamsi, and also stressed the importance of full implementation of the reached decisions.

The Parties noted the need to explore cooperation in the energy sector, especially in the field of oil and gas, including their swap, transit and trade.

The sides noted the importance of deepening close cooperation in the transport and transit field in promoting trade between the two countries.

The sides stressed the importance of practical implementation of major transport projects serving the interests of the two countries, including the Agreement between the Governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the establishment of an International Transport and Transit Corridor dated 25 April 2011.

The Parties noted with satisfaction the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway freight corridor between the railway authorities of Turkmenistan, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ashgabat on 26 November 2021, and also noted the importance of implementing this project.

In order to maintain and strengthen the centuries-old ties of friendship, brotherhood and cooperation between the peoples of the two countries, the Parties reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen bilateral ties in such areas as education, science, culture and healthcare, as well as to increase friendly contacts between the media, scientific institutions, creative teams.

The Parties agreed to create favorable conditions for the study and preservation of the language, cultural heritage, traditions and customs of the two peoples.

The sides expressed a common opinion that further consolidation of efforts to prevent emergencies related to the spread of diseases and to combat the spread of infectious diseases is one of the main tasks facing the two countries today. The two countries’ mutual support in the tough circumstances created by the coronavirus epidemic was observed with satisfaction by both parties.

The Parties noted the importance of developing cooperation in the field of prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, production of vaccines, medicines, other medical and pharmaceutical products and their supply.

The Parties, having discussed issues related to the Caspian Sea, stressed the key role of the Caspian littoral countries in maintaining regional security and stability, promoting economic development in the Caspian. In this regard, the need for regular Summits of the heads of the Caspian states was highlighted, which contribute to the intensification of cooperation in the region, exchange of views on topical regional issues and the development of joint approaches to address them.

The Parties stressed the importance of holding the VI Caspian Summit in Turkmenistan, high-quality study and coordination of its substantive content. They expressed confidence that the successful holding of the Summit, which will contribute to the formation of modern legal foundations of relations between the Caspian states, will contribute to further strengthening stability and security in the region.

The Parties, noting the need to strengthen multilateralism and avoid unilateral actions, expressed interest in further enhancing cooperation and mutual support within the framework of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Economic Cooperation Organization, as well as other international and regional structures and forums.

The Parties agreed that it is critical to strengthen the United Nations’ role in ensuring global development, security, and stability by resolving global and regional challenges in accordance with the Organization’s aims and principles.

The Parties noted with satisfaction the holding of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Ashgabat on 28 November 2021, and also noted the need for consistent implementation of the summit agreements.

The Heads of State noted the decisive role of the socio-economic revival of Afghanistan in ensuring regional security and stability, and also stressed the need to promote the sustainable development of Afghanistan.

The sides highly appreciated the efforts of the two countries aimed at strengthening the transport, transit and energy systems of Afghanistan and their involvement in the system of world economic relations.

The Heads of State noted the need for further development of cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, transnational organized crime and other challenges and threats to international security both at the bilateral level and wihin international structures.

The sides expressed confidence that the negotiations and the signed documents will give a new impetus to the further development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, will serve the interests of the fraternal peoples of Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will contribute in every way to the growth of their well-being.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi for the hospitality, warm and cordial reception provided to the Turkmen delegation and invited the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to visit Turkmenistan at a convenient time for him. The invitation was gratefully accepted. The dates of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi

Tehran City, 15 June 2022, corresponding to the 25th Khordad of 1401 Hijri-Shamsi

