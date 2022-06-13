Turkmen-Russian summit talks held in Moscow – Turkmenistan and Russia deepen strategic partnership

nCa Report

The summit talks between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan and President Vladimir Putin of Russia took place in Moscow on Friday, 10 June 2022.

The sides discussed issues of further development of cooperation between the two countries in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as topical regional and international issues.

After the tete-a-tete talks, the meeting continued in the expanded format of a working lunch.

Then, Putin presented the Order of Friendship to the Turkmen leader.

As a result of the consultations at the highest level, a number of bilateral documents were signed, including a Declaration on deepening the strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan.

The presidents also made a press statement.

Tete-a-tete meeting

The beginning of the talks between the President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin: Dear Serdar Gurbangulyevich, I am very glad to see you. Welcome to Russia.

We are very pleased that you are making your first state visit abroad to our country. This once again underlines the special nature of our relations.

Thanks to your predecessor in this high post, Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich, we have advanced our cooperation to a truly strategic level. Today we will also sign a very important document concerning the development of our relations.

I would like to note that during the pandemic year, unfortunately, our trade turnover has decreased somewhat – by a little over ten percent. But today, despite all the external difficulties, the increase in the first quarter [of 2022] is more than 40 percent, and this is a very serious move forward.

We have recently celebrated anniversaries, including the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. We are developing relations in all directions, and I am very pleased to note that they are, indeed, not formally, but indeed strategic.

We are very glad to see you, welcome.

And of course, at the very beginning I would like to ask you to convey my best wishes, new successes and health to the previous president [G. Berdimuhamedov], my good and kind friend.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov:

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to you for your invitation to visit the Russian Federation. This is my first visit as President of Turkmenistan to the Russian Federation.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

This year, as you correctly noted, we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation. Over the years, relations between our countries have successfully developed in a wide range of areas.

I would also like to note that this year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation in Ashgabat. This document became an important milestone in the history of relations between our states and contributed to the development of Turkmen-Russian relations based on mutual respect, trust and consideration of each other’s interests.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, on these anniversaries, and also express my gratitude to you for your personal contribution to the development and strengthening of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation.

Thank you so much for the warm welcome and hospitality. Dear Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich Berdimuhamedov also conveyed you best regards.

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

A lot of work is being done as part of your visit. Yesterday, I know, ministers and deputy prime ministers met, so, as usually happens when a high-level visit takes place, at the highest level, all colleagues gather, work actively, and I am sure that in addition to the declaration we are signing today, this whole complex of joint work will benefit development our relationship.

Thank you very much.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would also like to note that Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation have a high level of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation based on strategic partnership.

To date, 288 international documents have been signed between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation. The basic documents are the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, as well as the Agreement on Strategic Partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation.

Speaking about trade and economic relations, I would like to note that the Russian Federation is one of Turkmenistan’s major trading partners. Economic cooperation embraces not only energy, but also industry, transport, infrastructure construction and other areas.

Today Turkmenistan not only buys a large number of automotive, marine and aviation equipment from the Russian Federation, but also, of course, provides an opportunity for Russian companies to actively participate in the implementation of economic projects in our country.

I would like to note that one of the main areas of bilateral cooperation is joint activities in the cultural and humanitarian field, first of all it involves education, culture and healthcare.

The partnerships with the regions of the Russian Federation take an important place in bilateral cooperation. I would like to note the successful cooperation with the Republic of Tatarstan, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan Region and other regions of the Russian Federation.

Inter-parliamentary ties are also one of the main areas of bilateral cooperation. Good contacts have been established between the deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and members of the Federation Council and deputies of the State Duma.

I would also like to note the successful holding of the I Inter-Parliamentary Forum [of Central Asian Countries and the Russian Federation] and the I Dialogue of Women of Central Asian Countries and the Russian Federation, which took place on 12-13 May this year in Ashgabat. The Inter-Parliamentary Forum of the Central Asian countries and the Russian Federation provided a good opportunity to establish closer cooperation between the legislative bodies of our countries.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

I would like to note once again that Turkmenistan pays great attention to cooperation with the Russian Federation. And, taking this opportunity, I would like to invite you to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan at any time convenient for you.

Thank you again for the warm welcome and hospitality.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you. I will definitely accept your invitation.

Presentation of the Order of Friendship to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Vladimir Putin presented President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov with the state award of the Russian Federation – the Order of Friendship – for his great contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

You have continuously supported the development of cordial, truly close partnership relations with Russia, both as head of state and before your election to the presidency, the Russian President said, presenting the award.

“In various government positions, you personally participated in the preparation and implementation of a number of joint initiatives and important agreements. Being the co-chairman of the intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen commission, you were actively involved in practical issues of promoting bilateral trade and economic ties,” he stressed.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted: “It is a great honor for me to accept this high award. I accept this high award from you as a sign of respect for Turkmenistan. Relying on a solid foundation of friendship, neighbourliness and deep historical ties, Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation have been consistently strengthening their bilateral relations and steadily developing joint plans and programmes of cooperation in the economy, energy, transport, industry, agriculture and many other areas.”

Documents Signed

During the official visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Russian Federation, the following documents were signed:

Declaration on deepening the strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan. Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of Turkmenistan on the prevention, detection and elimination of suspicious financial transactions by participants in foreign economic activity. Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of plant quarantine. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation and the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of transport and transit. Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation and the Agency ” Türkmenaragatnaşyk” (Turkmen communication) of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan in the field of communications and information technologies. Memorandum on mutual cooperation in the construction sector between the Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan. Action plan for the implementation of the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of sports for 2022-2024. Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the Central Bank of Turkmenistan in the field of banking supervision. Memorandum of Understanding between the Open Joint Stock Company “Russian Railways” and the Agency “Türkmendemirýollary” (Turkmen railways). Memorandum of Cooperation in international and transit cargo transportation between the Joint Stock Company “Russian Railways Logistics” and the Open Joint Stock Company “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan”. Agreement between the Federal State Budgetary Scientific Institution “All-Russian Research Institute of Hydraulic Engineering and Melioration named after A.N.Kostyakov” and the National Institute of Deserts, Flora and Fauna of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan on research cooperation. Memorandum of scientific cooperation between the Federal State Budgetary Scientific Institution “Federal Rice Research Center” and the Scientific and Production Center of Agriculture of the Turkmen Agricultural Institute. Agreement between the Government of the Astrakhan Region (Russian Federation) and the governorate of the Balkan province (Turkmenistan) on the implementation of international and foreign economic relations in trade, economic, scientific, technical, socio-cultural and humanitarian spheres. Agreement on the establishment of twinning relations between the municipality “Astrakhan City” (Russian Federation) and the city of Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan). Agreement on cooperation between the Astrakhan State University and the Turkmen State University named after Magtymguly.

Representatives of Turkmen business community also inked some agreements with Russian partners. A cooperation agreement was signed between the supermarket chain “Halk market” (Turkmenistan) and the Agricultural Holding “Rusagro” (Russia), aimed at intensifying bilateral trade and economic contacts, including in the food sector.

Final press statement

President Putin and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov made press statements following Russia-Turkmenistan talks.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ladies and gentlemen, colleagues,

The talks with the President of Turkmenistan were quite substantive and were held in a business-like, friendly atmosphere, underscoring that our mutually beneficial cooperation is a true partnership.

The current year is a noteworthy one for relations between Russia and Turkmenistan. In April, we celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations and 20 years since the signing of the fundamental bilateral Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, which is a solid foundation of our multifaceted cooperation.

The Declaration on Deepening the Strategic Partnership that we have just signed sets forth priorities for future political, trade, investment, cultural, humanitarian and security cooperation, including biological and cyber security.

I would like to note that Russia is one of Turkmenistan’s key economic partners. Last year, our trade amounted to US$865 million and in the first quarter of this year, it went up by another 45 percent.

The Russia-Turkmenistan Inter-Governmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is successfully working to diversify trade and investment exchanges and investment opportunities. Its Russian co-chair visited Ashgabat not so long ago to discuss promising joint projects and ways of expanding the use of national currencies in bilateral settlements.

Energy remains a key sector of the bilateral partnership and was the focus of our discussions today. Both sides showed interest in establishing cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan’s energy agencies and supporting the business community’s initiatives to follow through on current mutually beneficial undertakings.

Notably, Gazprom is cooperating with Turkmengas concern for exports of gas from Turkmenistan under a long-term contract with an option for Russia to buy gas from Turkmenistan.

LUKOIL is negotiating the terms of participation as an operator of the Dostluk oil and gas condensate field development project in the Caspian Sea.

TATNEFT has been successfully engaged in repairs and maintenance of oil wells in Turkmenistan for a long time now. The introduction of the latest Russian technology has led to a significant increase in oil fields’ productivity and more new jobs.

Other major Russian energy and industrial companies, such as Inter RAO and Silovye Mashiny [Power Machines], are interested in carrying out projects in Turkmenistan as well.

We are talking about upgrading existing power plants and building new ones, including the use of renewable energy sources, the construction of high-voltage overhead lines, and electricity transit and export.

During the talks we also touched upon such important topic as the further promotion of industrial cooperation. We noted the successful implementation of a number of major joint projects.

The construction of a multi-purpose dry cargo ship for Turkmenistan by the United Shipbuilding Corporation is one such joint project. Two high-speed passenger ships have already been handed over to Turkmenistan, and plans are in place to build several passenger-and-freight ferry boats.

Russia’s Transmashholding has built two locomotives for Turkmenistan Railways, and a contract for five more was signed in March. KAMAZ has increased its deliveries to Turkmenistan’s market with about 2,000 trucks delivered last year. A new corporate training centre opened in the city of Turkmenbashi.

Both sides expressed willingness to pursue more large-scale initiatives in the construction industry. The Russian company Vozrozhdenie is already successfully operating in Turkmenistan. The President spoke highly of its work. It has built road and transport infrastructure worth over US$1.5 billion over the past 10 years and is now building a mudflow protection system outside Ashgabat. The work is nearing completion.

It is gratifying that Russia and Turkmenistan are working as partners in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. Last year, Turkmenistan was supplied with 330,000 Sputnik V vaccine kits, and this January 800,000 doses of Sputnik Light, including 300,000 free of charge.

The President of Turkmenistan and I have agreed to further promote comprehensive development of bilateral cultural contacts between our citizens and encourage scientific, educational, cultural and sports exchanges.

We are grateful to the leadership of Turkmenistan for caring about the Russian language and Russian culture. The joint Pushkin Russia-Turkmenistan secondary school in Ashgabat – a leading educational institution in the country with instruction in Russian – has been successfully operating for 20 years, where teaching is carried out according to Russian state educational standards and textbooks. The President expressed his interest in expanding this school, for which I am very grateful. We will support this in every possible way.

By the way, Russia is actively helping Turkmenistan to train highly-skilled personnel in various areas. Russian education is consistently popular among Turkmen youth. Currently over 30,000 students from Turkmenistan are studying in Russia, including over 4,300 with budgetary support. The President raised an idea – a very good idea, and of course we will support it – to establish a joint Russia-Turkmenistan university.

Of course, during the talks we also discussed the most pressing regional and international problems. Our states’ positions on most of them are traditionally close or the same.

I would like to stress that Russia respects the neutral status of Turkmenistan and its leadership’s ambition to promote stable and sustainable development in the Central Asian region and the world in general.

Based on this, we will continue to cooperate at multilateral platforms. We are grateful to our Turkmen partners for their consistent support of many Russian initiatives at the United Nations, including those directed against attempts to glorify Nazism and falsify history.

We welcome the growing interest of our Turkmen colleagues in the ongoing integration processes at the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Turkmenistan has close trade and economic relations with EAEU and SCO members.

Moscow and Ashgabat are cooperating closely within the CIS. The Central Asian Five plus Russia is a promising cooperation format as well.

Mr Berdimuhamedov and I discussed in detail ways to strengthen cooperation in the Caspian Sea region. Russia and Turkmenistan believe that working as a team with the Caspian states in matters of ensuring security, deepening economic partnership, preserving natural resources and maintaining ecological well-being is highly important. Preparations for the Sixth Caspian Summit in Ashgabat and the Second Caspian Economic Forum in Moscow are underway.

When exchanging views on the situation in Afghanistan, both sides noted the importance of ensuring stability and security in that country, resolving pressing socioeconomic issues and neutralising threats, primarily terrorism, emanating from Afghan territory.

We are ready to continue to work together with Turkmenistan and our other partners, including as part of the Moscow format of consultations – Russia, India, Iran, the United States, China, Pakistan and the five Central Asian republics – on the post-conflict rebuilding of Afghanistan, and to help that country integrate into regional infrastructure and supply chain projects.

However, we firmly believe that the United States and its allies, whose 20-year presence in that country has brought it to a critical state, should assume the bulk of obligations, primarily financial, to rebuild Afghanistan.

I asked our guest to convey our warmest greetings and wishes of good health and success to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. Over many years of working together, we have developed truly friendly, comradely relations. As the President of Turkmenistan and now as the head of the upper house of the country’s parliament, he has always contributed to promoting partner-like and mutually beneficial Russia-Turkmenistan cooperation.

In conclusion, I would like to express confidence that today’s talks will further strengthen Russia-Turkmenistan relations for the benefit of our two friendly, fraternal nations.

Thank you very much for the attention.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov: Ladies and gentlemen,

During our current visit, we discussed with the President the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation. Speaking about our bilateral ties, I would like to emphasize that they are on the upswing and are developing dynamically and consistently.

Owing to our joint efforts, relations between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation are on an upward trend. They are distinguished by equality, mutual respect, openness, trust and mutual understanding of the importance of further strengthening friendship and cooperation between our two nations and peoples.

Our state has sufficient potential to increase trade and investment and implement joint projects in industry, transport energy and agriculture, to name a few.

In recent time, we have noticeably stepped up our cultural, scientific, humanitarian and educational ties. Both states are doing all they can to support these processes and are creating the necessary conditions for meeting the growing mutual interest in the history, culture and arts of both countries. They are encouraging broad contacts in these areas.

Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation provided a brilliant example of solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic. We are grateful to the leadership of the Russian Federation for promptly responding to our inquiry about supplies of the vaccine, medications and medical equipment and support for citizens of Turkmenistan who happened to be in Russia in this difficult period.

We signed a package of bilateral documents on current areas of cooperation. I am convinced that this meeting will give a major boost to our strategic partnership, creating new opportunities for promoting political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation will continue close bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the Caspian Sea. We highly value Russia’s participation in Caspian summits and its contribution to achieving key agreements.

We agreed to continue our political and diplomatic dialogue, the main goal of which is to help ensure regional and global security and stability.

I am convinced that this visit has confirmed the durability of the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation. I have invited the President of Russia to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan at his convenience.

I would like to use this opportunity to thank Mr President once again for his tireless attention and a tremendous personal contribution to the promotion of bilateral ties.

Thank you for your attention.

Other events

After the press conference, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited to the memorial complex located in the Alexander Garden, near the Kremlin Wall.

The head of Turkmenistan laid flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier.

In the afternoon President Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited the State Tretyakov Gallery.

Declaration on deepening the strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan

(unofficial translation)

June 10, 2022

The Russian Federation and Turkmenistan, hereinafter referred to as the Parties,

Guided by the fundamental principles of Russian-Turkmenistan relations laid down in the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan of April 23, 2002 and the Treaty between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan on Strategic Partnership of October 2, 2017,

Emphasizing that in recent years the Parties have managed to radically strengthen the strategic partnership,

striving to give a long-term character to multifaceted bilateral relations, actively develop them in political, economic, trade, investment, scientific, technical, cultural, humanitarian and other promising areas, taking into account current conditions and trends in the global economy,

being convinced that the further development and deepening of bilateral relations will contribute to the prosperity of both States, as well as the strengthening of peace and stability in the region,

declare as follows:

The Parties hereby proclaim the establishment of an in-depth strategic partnership, which provides for bringing diverse and multifaceted ties to a higher level and giving them a particularly close and dynamic character for in-depth cooperation in the bilateral format and in the international arena.

The in-depth strategic partnership between the Parties is based on their observance of the principles of sovereignty, equality and territorial integrity of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, mutual respect and mutual benefit, and also provides for the development of large-scale cooperation in the following areas.

Political engagement

The sides are pleased to note that Russian-Turkmenistan relations are based on deep political trust and strategic leadership of the heads of the two states.

The President of the Russian Federation and the President of Turkmenistan will meet on a regular basis to determine priority areas and forms of further development of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the interests of strengthening friendly relations and fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

The Parties agreed to maintain high-level contacts between the legislative bodies of the two states, to use the format of inter-parliamentary exchanges and dialogue between friendship groups for comprehensive multi-level communication on a broad agenda.

The Parties will hold regular consultations through the foreign ministries to exchange views and coordinate positions on issues of bilateral relations, topical international and regional issues of mutual interest.

The Parties will continue active cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Caspian Five, as well as the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the CA5+ Russia dialogue mechanism and other multilateral platforms and formats, including to provide mutual support when considering various issues and initiatives affecting mutual interests.

Interaction on security issues

The Parties will deepen partnerships between interested agencies, cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations in the field of countering the spread of terrorist and extremist ideology and propaganda, money laundering, financing of terrorism, including through drug proceeds, illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues, precursors, supply of terrorist organizations with weapons and other types of organized crime, as well as the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The Parties express concern about the use of modern information and communication technologies for illegal and malicious purposes, including for interference in the internal affairs of States and undermining their sovereignty, emphasize the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of international information security on the basis of the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of international information security dated 5 April 2019 and through the implementation of the plan for the implementation of the main directions of Russian-Turkmen cooperation in the field of international information security for 2022-2025.

The Parties confirm their commitment to constructive cooperation to ensure international information security at the regional and global levels, primarily within the framework of the United Nations.

Russia and Turkmenistan confirm their readiness to develop cooperation on the basis of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of Turkmenistan on biological security issues dated 1 April 2021, as well as the roadmap for cooperation between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan on regional security issues dated 22 February 2022.

The Parties do not permit the use of one Party’s territory at the expense of the other Party’s security.

Interaction on legal issues

The Parties will continue close cooperation in the field of legal assistance in civil, family and criminal cases on the basis of the existing contractual and legal framework.

Russia and Turkmenistan express their readiness to expand the exchange of experience on legal issues within the framework of cooperation between customs and tax services, labor and employment authorities, as well as migration authorities.

The Parties will continue to make joint efforts aimed at strengthening the contractual and legal foundations of international relations at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Trade and economic cooperation

The Parties will continue to intensify work within the framework of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation.

In the coming years, the Parties will work together to gradually deepen investment cooperation, boost the volume and scope of mutual trade, and remove barriers to its development.

The Parties intend to encourage cooperation in the field of agriculture and the systematic development of ties between the agro-industrial complexes of Russia and Turkmenistan, including in order to increase the volume and expand the supply of agricultural products and food to the markets of both countries.

The Parties will pay priority attention to the development of industrial cooperation and intend to expand long-term mutually beneficial ties through the implementation of joint projects.

The Parties welcome the cooperation of Russian and Turkmen companies in the field of mutual supplies of automotive and specialized equipment, pipe products, as well as energy equipment.

The Parties will make joint efforts to create logistics and wholesale distribution centers of fruit and vegetable products in the territories of the two states.

The Parties will support the activities of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan in order to expand direct contacts between entrepreneurs of the two states.

The parties stated their determination to increase trade and economic cooperation by using the Eurasian Economic Union’s potential.

Transport cooperation

The Parties welcome constructive cooperation between the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation and the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements.

The Parties will actively cooperate in the field of civil aviation for the further development of air communication between the countries.

The Parties expressed their readiness to cooperate closely in the field of international road transport in order to create favorable conditions for national road carriers.

Cooperation in the field of energy

The Parties noted the positive dynamics of cooperation in the field of energy, in particular, the increase in the level of interaction between oil and gas companies of the two countries, and will make joint efforts to deepen cooperation between them in the field of exploration and development of oil and gas fields, exchange of experience and training in the oil and gas industry.

The Parties expressed their readiness to increase cooperation within the framework of energy efficiency improvement projects, construction of new and modernization of existing power generation facilities in Turkmenistan.

Interregional cooperation

The Parties support the expansion of mutually beneficial relations between the regions and emphasize the importance of further creating favorable conditions for their development in the industrial, innovative, scientific, technical and humanitarian spheres, guided by the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of Turkmenistan on the promotion of Interregional cooperation dated 30 March 2021.

The Parties will continue to deepen direct trade and economic ties between the subjects of the Russian Federation and the administrative-territorial units of Turkmenistan, their economic entities through mutual participation in exhibition and fair events, business missions, through the rapid exchange of information on products offered for sale, exchange of information on enterprises registered in the territories of the Parties interested in establishing commercial contacts.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation

The Parties express their intention to continue further cooperation through educational institutions of higher, secondary and vocational education of the two states, based on the real needs of the regions and relevant sectors of the economy.

The Russian Federation and Turkmenistan will fully encourage cooperation on the training of professional personnel.

The Parties will continue cooperation in the field of concert-touring and theatrical activities, museum and library work, will facilitate holding of the Days of Culture of the Russian Federation in Turkmenistan and the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation.

The deepening of ties in the field of healthcare, medical education and science, the development of business contacts between healthcare organizations, higher professional education and academic institutions of the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan will continue. The Parties will pay great attention to the training, retraining and advanced training of healthcare professionals, the participation of specialists, teachers and students in international events organized by each of the Parties.

The Parties attach great importance to cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats in the field of combating the spread of dangerous infectious diseases and note that the accumulated experience of countries in ensuring a favorable sanitary and epidemiological situation will be used in the future as a basis for activities to prevent new epidemics.

The Parties express their interest in intensifying cooperation between the leading state-run and non-state mass media, telecommunications companies of the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan.

Environmental protection

The Parties will continue to develop cooperation in the field of environmental safety, environmental protection, prevention of transboundary pollution, rational use of natural resources, prevention and elimination of consequences of natural and man-made emergencies.

The Parties cooperate in the issues of protection of the Caspian Sea water area, protection of the environment from pollution, as well as protection, conservation, restoration, sustainable and rational use of biological resources of the Caspian Sea and in order to protect, preserve and restore its ecological system. ///nCa, 11 June 2022 (photo source – TDH)