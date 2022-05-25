SerdarGB met US businessmen

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, with Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council, and John Reese, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Nicklaus Companies.

The guests expressed the desire of the American business community to comprehensively deepen the dialogue with independent neutral Turkmenistan.

They underlined the intention of the US business circles to invest in the development of the Turkmen economy and involve in ongoing large-scale projects and programs.

In turn, the head of Turkmenistan stressed that the country’s foreign economic policy is focused on establishing business cooperation on an equal basis with all interested partners, including the major US companies.

Turkmenistan, pursuing a strategy of economic diversification by attracting the best practices and advanced technologies, welcomes the desire of the US business community to strengthen its position in the Turkmen market, Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

Trade and economy, fuel and energy sector, transport and communications, agriculture, renewable energy, chemical and food industry, ecology were highlighted among the priority areas of cooperation.

Sport is also seen as a promising new area of partnership. The businessmen stated about the desire of US companies specializing in golf to continue the development of this sport in Turkmenistan.

The head of state confirmed the readiness of the Turkmen side to consider new proposals for further expansion of cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on the state and prospects of bilateral contacts. Such companies as “John Deere”, “Case”, “General Electric”, “Boeing” operate in the Turkmen market in strategically important sectors.

The activities of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council and its role in strengthening economic relations were discussed.

The Nicklaus Companies businesses include golf-course design, the development of golf and real estate communities, and the marketing and licensing of lifestyle products worldwide under the iconic Jack Nicklaus and Golden Bear brands. Nicklaus Design, recognized as the world leader in golf course design, has created over 420 courses worldwide, open for play in 45 countries and 40 U.S states.

The project of the first golf club in Turkmenistan was fulfilled by Nicklaus Design in 2018.