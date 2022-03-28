Turkmen plaster delivered to China

For the first time, a container train from Turkmenistan to China transited through Kazakhstan.

The train consisting of 42 forty-foot containers loaded with plaster set off from the Turkmen station Akyaila in the Balkan province. Then the container train passed the border crossings of Serkhetyaka – Bolashak, Altynkol -Khorgos (Kazakhstan-China) and headed for Chinese Jinhua station.

The total length of the route in Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan is 4150 km, of which 3450 km on the territory of Kazakhstan. The travel time on the territory of Kazakhstan was five days.

The forwarders of the first overland container train on the territory of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan were JSC “KTZ Express” and JSC “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan”.

The container train will run on a regular basis.

According to the head of JSC “KTZ Express” Nurlan Igembayev, the new communication along the promising overland route opens up additional opportunities for cooperation between the railway administrations of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan. /// nCa, 28 March 2022