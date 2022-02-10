What surname can a child choose in Turkmenistan?

Ramilya Delmuhametova

Taking into account national traditions and respect for elders, the family legislation of Turkmenistan provides for the right of a child to change his/her surname, first name, and patronymic.

In the case of a legal marriage of the parents, the child is automatically given the father’s surname at birth.

However, at the joint request of the parents before the child reaches the age of 18, the guardianship and child-care authority has the right to allow the child’s name to be changed.

Thereby, the surname assigned to the child at birth can be changed to the surname generated from father’s first name or grandfather’s first name on both the paternal and maternal lines. It means that the child has four options to choose the surname.

For example, the child was born with the surname Veliyev. The family decided to reflect the grandfather’s first name Myrad in the child’s name in tribute to the elder. Then the child can take the surname Myradov, derived from the name Myrad.

On the basis of the resolution of the head of the administration at the place of residence on changing the surname, first name, patronymic of the child, the relevant Registry Office amends the civil registration record and issues a new birth certificate of the child.

If the child has reached the age of ten, the change of surname, first name, patronymic is made only with his consent.

Upon reaching the age of majority (age of 18), a citizen has the right to independently apply for a change of surname, first name, patronymic to the Registry Office.

About the author: Ramilya Delmuhametova – Rima – is a retired lawyer with over 40 years of experience in administration and civil law.

/// nCa, 10 February 2022