Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Our only true path is the path to knowledge

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the “Yangi Avlod” private school in the city of Andijan.

The general education school, designed for one thousand places, received its first students this year. There are 55 classrooms, 3 laboratories and subject classrooms in two three-storey educational buildings. They are equipped with modern educational equipment.

The school specializes in foreign languages, English, Chinese and Arabic are taught in-depth here.

There is also an interactive class for teaching the exact sciences in English, courses on mental arithmetic, information technology, and robotics. The necessary conditions have been created in the kitchen, indoor and outdoor sports grounds, in gymnastics and choreography rooms.

In a conversation with schoolchildren, the President noted the importance of acquiring knowledge.

“You are on the right path. Never stop learning, exploring. Time flies by, so you need to study today to find a worthy place in life tomorrow, to become modern professionals. I believe that you will grow up as a completely new generation that will fulfill the dreams of your parents and your country. After all, you will have knowledge. And knowledge, as I have said many times, does not burn in fire and does not sink in water. Our only true path is the path to knowledge”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

A project for the construction of a preschool institution and a university is also presented here. It is planned to build a kindergarten for 150 children and a university of information technologies for 500 children near the school. Thus, kindergarten, school and university will form a cluster. Children from the preschool age will receive in-depth knowledge of modern IT technologies and foreign languages, and in the future, they will become qualified specialists in information technology.

Here, the Head of the state answered questions from journalists.

Thereupon, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev completed his visit to Andijan region and departed for Tashkent. /// nCa, 1 October 2021 (originally published by UzA, 29 Sep)