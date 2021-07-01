International media forum held in Ashgabat

On the 30th of June, 2021, the International Media Forum “Regional Dialogue with the Participation of Political Scientists and Journalists” was held in a hybrid format in the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The Forum was attended by political scientists, rectors of the higher educational institutions, heads and editors of information agencies and leading media of the country, representatives of foreign media accredited in the country, heads and representatives of the diplomatic missions and representative offices of the international organization working in Turkmenistan, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council), heads and representatives of the leading media and broadcasting companies of the Russian Federation, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Georgia, Republic of Korea and others. In general, more than 100 journalists from 29 countries participated to the Media Forum by videoconferencing.

Speakers Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization H.Soleimanpour, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States B.Amreyev noted that this Forum, without a doubt, was one of the important events, designed to reaffirm the aspirations of Turkmenistan to further strengthen stability and peace, socio-economic prosperity, as well as the development of diplomatic relations with the countries of the world and good neighborly relations in the region.

The Minister of Industry and Natural Resources of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation D.Afanasyev, Director General of the international news network “Russia Today” A.Nikolov, Director of International Relations of the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) Wansoo Kim, Director General of the television channel “TRT-AVAZ” S.Sarikaya, Chairman of the National State TV and Radio Company of the Republic of Belarus I.Eismont, the Head of Turkmen-Austrian society N.Berger and others delivered their speeches in the format of videoconferencing.

During his speech, Deputy Chairman of the ITRC “Mir” V.Kazarezov told about the exclusive interview of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Interstate Television and Radio Company “Mir”, as well as about the plans of the ITRC “Mir” to the 30th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Expressing confidence that this dialogue will serve as an important platform for exchange of views on further intensification of cooperation in the region, the Chairman of National TV and Radio Company of Uzbekistan A.Hajayev informed about the interaction between the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radiobroadcasting and Cinematography and National TV and Radio Company of Uzbekistan.

In his video address the Director of ‘’Tatmedia’’ Press and Mass Media Agency of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation A.Salimgarayev underlined that the high level of close interaction between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation in the sphere of media is the important vector of partnership in the context of the policy of the development of multi-sided dialogue conducted by the sides.

In his speech by means of videoconferencing the Editor-in-chief of the ‘’News Day Georgia’’ magazine of Georgia A.Otinashvilli noted that the Neutrality of Turkmenistan is a natural, objective factor in a positive move of the regional processes in attaining of a lasting peace and stability in this part of the world and fulfillment of development goals.

During their presentations at the Forum, Rector of International University for the Humanities and Development E.Aydogdiyev, Rector of the Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics of Turkmenistan N.Kuliyev, Chairman of the State News Agency of Turkmenistan M.Gazakbayev, Chairman of the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radiobroadcasting and Cinematography A.Ashyrov, Editor-in-chief of “Turkmen Dunyasi” newspaper B.Myradov. /// nCa, 1 July 2021 (cross post from MFA Turkmenistan, 30 Jun)