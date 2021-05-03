FMs of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan discussed preparations for President Tokayev’s official visit

On 3 May 2021, the foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation with his Kazakhstani counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

The foreign ministers discussed preparations for the upcoming official visit of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan in 2021.

The sides exchanged views on preparations for the session of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, to be held on the eve of the visit.

They paid special attention to the most pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The ministers discussed some issues of regional and international agenda, including the 6th Caspian Summit in Turkmenistan this year.

In order to address issues of bilateral cooperation at the systemic level, the parties agreed to continue regular political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries. ///nCa, 3 May 2021