Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Leader of the National Islamic Movement Party of Afghanistan

On February 22, 2021, the meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Leader of the National Islamic Movement Party of Afghanistan Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum who arrived in Ashkhabad on a working visit.

During the constructive talks the sides exchanged views on the agenda of the effective Turkmen-afghan interaction. It was underlined the active development of bilateral ties with the aim of all-round implementation of the agreements reached on high level between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

The Leader of the NIMP of Afghanistan especially underlined the efforts of Turkmenistan’s Leadership aimed at strengthening peace and security in the neighbor fraternal country as well as the integration of Afghanistan and its people into the stable channel of economic development.

In this context the initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan directed to the intensification and development of effective regional interaction with active involvement of the afghan side were highly appreciated.

The parties expressed adherence to the addition of joint efforts in rapid implementation of energy, communications, transport and other projects. In this regard it was expressed mutual interest to the timely and effective realization of the perspective project of TAPI gas pipeline, of the TAP transmission line and new routes of the railroad from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.

During the negotiations the sides highlighted the significance of the realization by Turkmenistan of large-scale infrastructure projects directed to the further development of Afghanistan and the whole region. As is known, the given projects are aimed at creation of cost-effective jobs as well as stimulating the growth of well-being of the population living along the implementation of megaprojects.

The Turkmen side confirmed once again its readiness to continue active dialogue aimed at advancement of peace inter-afghan negotiations, as well as to provide its political space for any of their future rounds.

In the course of the talks the patties agreed that it is necessary to strengthen and enhance the mechanisms of achieving peace, sustainable development, stability and security in the region as a whole. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 22 February 2021