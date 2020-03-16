UN, Turkmenistan sign cooperation programme for 2021-2025

nCa Report

The UN and Turkmenistan signed cooperation programme for the period 2021-2025 on Saturday (14 March 2020) in Ashgabat.

This is the fourth such programme. – It is long haul but satisfying.

Great headway has been made over the years.

As DPM Meredov said in his opening remarks, the programme that starts next year will be people-centred and help propel some key SDGs to their fruition.

At nCa, we have been closely working with the UN system in Turkmenistan since the time when Khalid Philby was the resident coordinator. For us, the UN-Turkmenistan partnership is never on the back burner; it is always ‘the story.’

The programme signed on Saturday is a multi-volume document, broad in range, and judiciously ambitious.

The ambition is justifiable because of the capacity that has been created systematically, in bits and pieces.

We will keep returning to the contents of the programme from time to time in our reporting.

Today, we would like to spotlight the force behind the ‘capacity’ that inspires confidence in such a motivated programme.

It is the local teams of the UN agencies in Turkmenistan.

Since the inception of nCa, we have known some of the local team members of the UN system in Turkmenistan, some of them even when they were not associated with the UN agencies. It will be no exaggeration to say that all of them are doing a wonderful job, day after day, year after year.

The capacity of the UN system in Turkmenistan to deliver on its commitments is directly dependent on the capacity of their local teams.

There are three important indicators to judge the substantial capacity of the local teams of the UN agencies in Turkmenistan:

Some of the UN agencies are now running entirely on the local teams with no foreign leadership The UN agencies are now carrying their grassroots programmes to the farthest corners of Turkmenistan In priority situations – currently the coronavirus threat – the UN agencies are fully responsive and relevant

Here is the press release issued by the foreign office of Turkmenistan:

On March 14, 2020, the presentation of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations for 2021-2025 was held in the hotel “Yildiz.”

The given document is aimed to promote further collaboration between Turkmenistan and the UN in different areas, including the maintenance of economic stability and growth, protection of social rights of the population, enhancement of the healthcare system and preservation of ecological balance.

At the beginning of the ceremony, an exhibition of books created on the base of invaluable wisdom of the national Leader was held in the lobby of the building. It is noteworthy that the multivolume work of the Head of State “Medicinal Plants of Turkmenistan” took a separate place at the exhibition. The first volume of this book in detail describes the use of “yuzarlik” and pepper, the preparation of medicine from them and the features of their use.

The heads and representatives of a number of ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, including the Parliament (Mejlis), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Protection of Turkmenistan, law enforcement agencies, Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan, as well as the heads and representatives of the diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, representatives of public organizations, local and foreign journalists participated to the event.

In their speeches, speakers noted that the new Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations for 2021-2025, focuses more on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It was also emphasized that the new Cooperation Framework involves the participation of more UN agencies in its implementation than the current one. This is a clear evidence of the expansion of Turkmenistan’s interaction with UN specialized agencies and a multifaceted approach to solving common problems through the use of best practices and recommendations of international partners.

The signing ceremony of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations for 2021-2025 took place in the course of the presentation.

Afterwards, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov and the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova made an address to mass media.

During the address, they reiterated the constructive character of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN structures and underlined that the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework will serve as a guide for joint actions of the Government of Turkmenistan and the UN system till 2025.

It was also stated that the Cooperation Framework confirms the common view and partnership between the Government of Turkmenistan and the UN system, while demonstrating joint strive for development of prosper, inclusive and sustainable Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 16 March 2020, pictures credit TDH