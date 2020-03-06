Turkmenistan and Volgograd expand cooperation in the field of higher education

Elvira Kadyrova

The Consul of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation Atadurdy Bayramov has paid a working visit to Volgograd, Russian city, located in southeastern part of the country. During meetings with the headship of Volgograd higher educational institutions, the sides have laid down steps for widening cooperation between the leading universities of Turkmenistan and this Russian region in the field of staff training and teacher-student exchange.

In particular, they talked about the practical implementation of the agreements between the Volgograd Social and Pedagogical University and the Seydi State Pedagogical Institute of Turkmenistan in line with the MoU signed in November 2019.

According to Bayramov, the Turkmen side recently put forward proposals on partnerships in the field of training personnel for construction and industry sector of Turkmenistan.

Today, many Turkmen young men and women are studying in Volgograd. Volgograd State Technical University, State Agrarian University, Volgograd Social and Pedagogical University are especially desirable destinations for Turkmen youth.

It is noteworthy that Turkmen students, staying abroad, actively attend in patriotic events, devoted to the year’s slogan “Turkmenistan is the homeland of neutrality”. The students from Volgograd Social and Pedagogical University, have organized “Mekan” football team and “Bitaraplyk” dance ensemble.

In addition to the humanitarian area, Turkmenistan and the Volgograd region proceed as successful economic partners. In 2019, the foreign trade turnover between Turkmenistan and this Russian region bordering Central Asia exceeded US $ 14 million.

In 2019, the exports of Volgograd products to the Turkmen market increased by 8 times on year-to-year basis, due to an increase in the supply of pipe products, inorganic chemicals, tires for agricultural machinery. /// nCa, 6 March 2020