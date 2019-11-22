PRESIDENT OF TURKMENISTAN WILL PAY A WORKING VISIT TO THE REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN

News Central Asia (nCa)

On November 28-29, 2019, the working visit of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Uzbekistan will take place. 

Within the framework of the visit, the bilateral meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is planned to take place. The leaders of the two nations will consider the opportunities of expanding the Turkmen-Uzbek ties on the whole range of cooperation.   

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 22 November 2019

 

