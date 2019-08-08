Embassy of UAE presents diplomas to Turkmen participants of Special Olympics Abu Dhabi

The Embassy of the UAE in Turkmenistan hosted on Wednesday a ceremony to present diplomas to the Turkmen sports contingent that participated in the World Summer Special Olympic Games held in Abu Dhabi in March 2019.

The purpose was to encourage the athletes who performed exceptionally well and won several medals. It was also the occasion to underline the fraternal relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan that have continued to strengthen over the years.

Here is the speech of Abdulaziz Abdulla Alhashemi, the charge d’Affaires of the UAE:

Your Excellency Iskander Tofig Alievich – General Director of the National Center for Special Olympics of Turkmenistan! Dear trainers and athletes! Dear guests!!!

First of all, I would like to thank all of you for participating in this ceremony of presenting diplomas to the Turkmen Olympic sports heroes who participated in the World Summer Special Olympic Games held in Abu Dhabi (UAE) in March 2019. Truly, they have shown high sports results, and we are proud of their achievements.

As you all know, the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 is the largest sports and humanitarian event in the world, which lasted March 14-21, 2019 and gathered 7000 athletes from more than 190 countries of the world, who competed in 24 official Olympic sports.

The World Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi was sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the UAE. These Games were the first in the history of the Special Olympics held in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa, and the most universal in the entire 50-year history of the “Special Olympics”.

The special Olympic Games 2019 in Abu Dhabi are an integral part of local, national and regional plans to create a comfortable environment for people with disabilities in accordance with the ideas of the UAE about a single and inclusive society. At the 2019 Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi, athletes competed in 24 different individual and team sports.

The delegation of Turkmenistan also took part in 7 sports – athletics, swimming, table tennis, judo, tennis, badminton, and gymnastics. The delegation of the Special Olympics of Turkmenistan won 8 medals – 4 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals. This is a very big achievement. In connection with this significant event, the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan decided to award all members of the Turkmen delegation participating in the 2019 Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi with diplomas.

Thanks for attention! /// nCa, 8 August 2019

Here are some pictures from the event: