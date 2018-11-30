Lapis Lazuli Corridor – Part 4

Final Declaration

of the International Conference of Transport Ministers of State-Parties to the (Lapis Lazuli) Agreement on Transit and Transport Cooperation

We are participants of the International Conference of Ministers of Transport of the States Parties to the Agreement on Transit and Transport Cooperation (Lapis-Lazuli), gathered in the Avaza National Tourist Zone, Turkmenbashi on 28 November, 2018,

Affirming commitment to the effective implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals,

Noting the need for practical implementation of the provisions of the UN General Assembly resolutions No. 69/213 of 19 December 2014, No. 70/197 of 22 December 2015 and No. 72/212 of 20 December 2017 on the role of transport and transit corridors in ensuring international cooperation for sustainable development,

Emphasizing the importance of the Ashgabat Declaration adopted at the High-Level International Conference on the role of transit transport corridors in ensuring international cooperation, stability and sustainable development, which was held on 3-4 September 2014 in Ashgabatl in cooperation with the UN Economic Commission for Europe, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific and the International Road Transport Union,

Welcoming the results of the first United Nations Global Conference on Sustainable Transport held in Ashgabat on 26-27 November 2016, and noting with satisfaction the Ashgabat Statement adopted at the end of this Conference,

Recognizing the important role of environmentally sustainable, safe, efficient, reliable and cost-effective multimodal transport and transit corridors designed for the efficient movement of goods and people in maintaining sustainable economic growth, increasing public welfare and expanding international cooperation and trade among countries,

Emphasizing the need for unification and improvement of the transport and border infrastructure and facilities and services along the international transport and transit corridors,

Recognizing the importance of meeting the special needs of landlocked developing countries through, inter alia, the creation and development of efficient transit transport systems linking them to international markets,

Affirming the importance of active support of private sector investments, including through the formation of public-private partnerships and combined financing, for the development and maintenance of infrastructure in the field of communications and multimodal transportation, including railways and highways, waterways, warehousing and port facilities,

Paying particular attention to the role of international road and railways, intermodal logistics centers and land ports, global supply chains and supply chains, transport integration, relevant technologies and maintenance and infrastructure upgrades in facilitating uninterrupted international transit traffic,

Emphasizing the need to promote the harmonization, simplification and standardization of regulations and documentation, including the full and effective implementation of the international transport and transit conventions and bilateral, sub regional and regional agreements by their parties,

Affirming the importance of transport and transit corridors for the development of transport links on domestic routes and the improvement of transport links between urban and rural areas in order to accelerate economic growth at the local and regional levels, strengthen links between cities, peoples and resources and promote the development of intraregional and interregional trade,

Emphasizing the importance of interoperability among all modes of transport to create and maintain sustainable supply chains, especially in developing countries, in order to improve market access and increase supply reliability, increase diversification, increase the value added component, increase the competitiveness of marketable products, strengthen supply chains, improving market structures, expanding the export base and ensuring the effective participation of all stakeholders,

Recognize the need to continue international cooperation in the creation and development of transport and transit corridors, as one of the important elements of sustainable development;

Emphasize the importance of the Agreement between Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey on transit and transport cooperation (Lapis-Lazuli) to ensure stable regional development;

We note the need to hold regular meetings between representatives of the relevant departments of the countries participating in the Lapis Lazuli Agreement in order to practically implement its provisions;

We welcome the interest of other countries in joining the Lapis Lazuli Agreement;

We call on the relevant organizations of the United Nations system, other international, regional and sub-regional organizations, such as the World Bank, regional development banks, World Customs Organization, World Trade Organization, International Road Transport Union, International Union of Railways and International Transport Forum acting within the their respective mandates, to continue efforts to establish and commission international and regional transport and transport operating actions corridors;

We emphasize the need for coordination and cooperation in mobilizing financial and technical assistance to countries from organizations of the United Nations system and other international organizations, relevant international financial institutions, multilateral and bilateral donors and the private sector in order to strengthen links between all modes of transport and development of transport and transit corridors;

We express our gratitude to the Government of Turkmenistan for the hospitality rendered and excellent organization of the International Conference of Ministers of Transport of the States Parties to the Agreement on Transit and Transport Cooperation (Lapis-Lazuli).

Avaza, Turkmenbashi, 28 November 2018

