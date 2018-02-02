Despite 50% hike, gasoline price in Turkmenistan remains lowest in CIS

Ashgabat, 2 February 2018 (nCa) — Effective 1 February 2018, the price of gasoline in Turkmenistan has gone up. The most popular grade, A-95, is now selling for 1.5 Manat per liter instead of older price of one Manat per liter.

It represents 50% hike in price but Turkmenistan still remains the country in CIS with lowest price of gasoline.

The prices of other petroleum products remain unchanged.

For comparison, here are the current prices of gasoline in equivalent to US dollar, per liter, in some other countries of CIS:

Turkmenistan – 0.42

Kazakhstan – 0.55

Kyrgyzstan – 0.64

Azerbaijan – 0.73

Russia – 0.74

Uzbekistan – 1.02

Ukraine – 1.09

Currently, the world average is USD 1.16 per liter. /// nCa