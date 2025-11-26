Promoting Positive Parenting: Educators in Turkmenistan Completed  Pilot Parenting Support Programme

Last week, the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the National Institute of Education, in partnership with UNICEF, marked the completion of the pilot parenting support programme with a certificate ceremony held at the National Institute of Education.

The ten-week pilot programme was implemented in 24 preschools across the country, where 24 kindergarten teachers conducted weekly sessions with around 250 parents. Each session introduced parents to practical approaches to supporting early childhood development — from understanding developmental milestones and encouraging positive communication to using play as a learning tool, establishing healthy routines, and preparing children for school.

To strengthen the quality of facilitation, regular supervision sessions for participating teachers were organized, with the guidance of a UNICEF international expert. Teachers discussed their experience, shared challenges, and received tailored support, helping them build confidence and strengthen their skills in working with families.

“This programme demonstrated the impact that strong partnerships between teachers and parents can have on young children’s development,” said Maaike Bijker, UNICEF Deputy Representative a.i. in Turkmenistan. “By equipping parents with practical tools and guidance, we helped create more supportive home environments where every child could grow, learn, and thrive.”

During the ceremony, teachers reflected on the positive changes they observed in parents’ engagement, while several parents shared how the programme helped them better understand their children, communicate more effectively, and introduce new positive practices at home.

Certificates were presented to all participating teachers in recognition of their dedication and contribution to promoting positive parenting in their communities.

The Ministry of Education, the National Institute of Education, and UNICEF reaffirmed their commitment to expanding parenting support initiatives and strengthening early childhood development systems to ensure that every young child in Turkmenistan receives the best possible start in life. ///nCa, 26 November 2026 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)