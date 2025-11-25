Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Forge Closer Economic Ties, Focus on $1 Billion Trade and New Transit Corridors

Deputy Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan met in Astana today to accelerate economic partnership, setting their sights on a $1 billion trade target and securing vital logistics routes.

Serik Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy, held discussions with Khodjamyrat Geldimyradov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, covering key areas of trade, logistics, and agriculture. Details of the meeting were reported on the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Zhumangarin underscored Turkmenistan’s role as a crucial Central Asian partner. The countries have seen a substantial increase in trade, with turnover quadrupling over the past five years and consistently exceeding $500 million annually for the last two years.

The leaders reaffirmed the mutual goal—set by their respective heads of state—to boost the bilateral trade volume to $1 billion, deeming it a realistic goal for the medium term.

A significant portion of the talks focused on agricultural trade, a sector where agro-industrial products consistently account for over 30% of Kazakhstan’s exports to Turkmenistan.

Kazakhstan’s exports in the first nine months of 2025 reached $221.7 million. Key export items include wheat flour, sunflower oil, wheat, pasta, and tea concentrates. Kazakhstan proposed expanding its supply list to include corn, lentils, peas, and sugar.

Turkmenistan’s Imports also grew, reaching $141.9 million during the same period. Imports of Turkmen tomatoes surpassed 30 thousand tons in 2025, becoming the second-most significant commodity in Kazakhstan’s import structure from Turkmenistan.

In a move to facilitate this trade, Zhumangarin confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to expediting imports: “We are ready to accept everything you supply—tomatoes, fruits, vegetables—within the framework of the green corridor.”

Developing transport and logistics infrastructure was a high-priority topic.

Geldimyradov announced the commencement of construction for a dry port on the border with Herat and extended an invitation for Kazakhstan to participate in the project.

The sides also explored the potential of forming the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (KTAP) transit corridor, which includes the planned construction of the Herat–Torghundi railway line in Afghanistan.

Zhumangarin and Geldimyradov concluded the meeting by confirming their commitment to boosting transport, trade, and logistics ties to create more business opportunities and deeper regional integration.

According to the data provided in the press release, in January – September 2025, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan amounted to US $ 363.6 million, which is 5.4% more than in the same period of the previous year ($345 million). Exports amounted to US$ 221.7 million (+6.8%), imports – US $ 141.9 million (+3.2%). In 2024, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan amounted to US$ 555.7 million, including exports – US $ 335 million, imports – US$ 220.7 million. ///nCa, 25 November 2025