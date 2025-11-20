Oguljahan Atabayeva and Valentina Matvienko Discuss Development of Turkmen-Russian Relations

Russia is closely following Turkmenistan’s achievements and its success in the international arena, stated Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, during a meeting with Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Supporting Children in Need of Guardianship. The meeting took place in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of the 4th “Commonwealth of Fashion” Forum.

Matvienko conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes to the National Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. She emphasized that relations between Russia and Turkmenistan are developing dynamically in the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding, thanks to the active personal involvement and interaction of the leaders of the two countries.

The Chairperson of the Federation Council also noted the importance and social significance of the work carried out by the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation Supporting to Children in Need of Guardianship. She mentioned that the Russian “Krug Dobra” (Circle of Good) Foundation conducts similar work.

Speaking about the “Commonwealth of Fashion” Forum events, Valentina Matvienko noted that Turkmenistan is presenting one of the most representative expositions in St. Petersburg this year. Turkmenistan has rich traditions in light industry and creative sectors.

The Speaker of the Federation Council stressed that the “Commonwealth of Fashion” Forum, which is attended by representatives from over 30 countries, has already become a serious integration tool, serving as a platform for exchanging experience, preserving and promoting traditions in fashion and design, mutual cultural enrichment, and lively dialogue. In addition to supporting light industry, the forum helps promote products in the CIS countries and reveal the talents of young designers.

Oguljahan Atabayeva noted that the forum events were impressive. She spoke about the work of the Charitable Foundation: “We work closely with local organizations and agencies, cooperating to improve conditions for the comprehensive development and self-realization of children and youth. No less important is their spiritual and moral education and commitment to traditional values.”

“The Russian Federation has colossal experience in these areas. It is gratifying that active interaction continues between the relevant agencies of Turkmenistan and Russia. Of course, we would like to strengthen this cooperation for the benefit of children,” added Atabayeva.

She also expressed confidence that the exchange of knowledge and professional experience will allow for the improvement of approaches to working with children and the implementation of new methods developed by Russian specialists.

***

After the meeting, Valentina Matvienko and Oguljahan Atabayeva together visited the expositions of Turkmenistan and other countries at the forum venue.

“What is presented is inspiring. The CIS countries are preserving traditions and showcasing new developments. The demand for the forum platform is growing every year. New treaties, agreements, and contracts have been signed. We intend to further develop and strengthen our cooperation,” Matvienko commented. ///nCa, 20 November 2025 (photo credit – official website of the Federation Council)