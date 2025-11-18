Vice President for Medical Activities of the Charity Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan

On November 15, 2025, Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President for Medical Activities of the Charity Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with Jalpa Ratna, Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan.

The UNICEF representative, noting that she was honored to meet with Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President of the Foundation, and discuss issues related to supporting the health and well-being of children, expressed gratitude on behalf of the UN Children’s Fund for the humanitarian work carried out by the Foundation.

As noted, the Foundation’s activities, particularly in providing medical care and social support to children in need of care, serve as clear evidence of Turkmenistan’s commitment to the principles of humanism.

Oguljahan Atabayeva warmly welcomed the diplomat and expressed gratitude to UNICEF for its active collaboration with the Charitable Foundation. It was noted that UNICEF has also been partnering with Turkmenistan for many years to develop an inclusive education concept in the country.

The Foundation’s Vice President for Medical Activities emphasized the extensive opportunities for further intensifying cooperation, particularly in areas such as introducing best practices into the treatment process, developing child rehabilitation programs, and improving the skills of healthcare workers treating children in need of care.

Jalpa Ratna noted that the joint efforts of UNICEF and the Charitable Foundation will contribute to ensuring a bright future for children and confirmed UNICEF’s readiness to share its accumulated international experience.

Preparations for the upcoming event on November 22 to mark World Children’s Day were also discussed.

At the end of the meeting, Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President for Medical Activities of the Charity Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Jalpa Ratna, Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan, exchanged best wishes, expressing confidence in the further development of cooperation in achieving common noble goals – protecting the health and ensuring the well-being of children. ///nCa, 18 November 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)