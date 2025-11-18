Vice President for Medical Activities of the Charity Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan

On November 15, 2025, Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President for Medical Activities of the Charity Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with Faryal Leghari, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Turkmenistan.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to meet, the diplomat noted that the Foundation’s humanitarian work deserves high praise. As emphasized, caring for children, especially those in need of care and medical assistance, is a priority for every state and society. The Foundation’s noble work demonstrates the successful implementation of the initiatives of the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, which are now being consistently implemented under the wise and far-sighted leadership of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The Foundation’s Vice President for Medical Activities warmly welcomed the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, noting that our countries are bound by traditionally friendly relations, shared values, and a policy of mutual trust.

As Oguljahan Atabaeva emphasized, the Charity Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is committed to further developing the healthcare, education, and social services provided to children. It was noted that the Charitable Foundation, established in 2021 at the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Hero Arkadag, provides comprehensive assistance to children, including those without parental care. To date, over 700 medical surgeries have been performed on children using the Foundation’s funds.

The Foundation also operates a Health and Rehabilitation Center and an inclusive kindergarten. This year alone, nearly 900 children have received free health and rehabilitation services at the Center.

The Foundation’s Vice President for Medical Activities announced that the International Conference “The Role of Women in Modern Society: Developing International Cooperation for Sustainable Development” will be held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone this December and expressed confidence that this Forum will become an effective platform for exchanging views on strengthening the role of women in society. The Ambassador noted that Pakistan highly values the work being done in Turkmenistan to ensure gender equality and wished the upcoming conference a success.

At the end of the meeting, Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President for Medical Activities of the Charity Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Faryal Leghari, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Turkmenistan, expressed confidence that the development of bilateral cooperation in the humanitarian sphere will contribute to building a sustainable future for both countries and exchanged best wishes. ///nCa, 18 November 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)